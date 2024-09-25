The running back position has gone through a fascinating transition in recent years where there seems to be as much emphasis on what backs can do in the receiving game as much as what they do when handed the ball to run. Of course, working the ground game is still a key piece to a cohesive NFL offense, and some teams have the benefit of having stellar runners lining up in their respective backfields.

For our little experiment today, we'll be diving a bit deeper into the running game and identifying the top 10 best running backs from a pure-rushing standpoint. So, we'll be completely throwing out anything that these players do as pass catchers and solely dissect them as rushers.

How will we determine that? Well, there are an array of factors. We'll look at some advanced analytics like how often these backs face eight-man fronts and how well they succeed in that setting, the level of explosive rushes they've had and, of course, go with the good old-fashioned eye test. Specifically, we'll be looking at stats dating to last season to get as much of an up-to-date look at this position group as we can.

And away we go.

Kenneth Walker III SEA • RB • #9

Injuries have prevented Walker from truly putting his talents on full display, but when the Seahawks back is on the field, he has shown true explosiveness out of the backfield. The 2022 second-round pick ranks fifth among all running backs with at least 200 carries dating to last season in explosive run rate (rushing gains of 12 or more yards). Part of what has helped him reach the second and third level is his elusiveness, as he's second in the NFL in tackles avoided per rush over that same stretch. Walker could fight to be a little bit more efficient, however, as he has 51 total rushes that have gone for either zero or negative yardage dating to last season. Of course, some of that can be attributed to poor play along the offensive line. Nevertheless, Walker has shown to be one of the top home run rushers in the league if he can maintain his health.

Jahmyr Gibbs DET • RB • #26

While looked at as more of a dual-threat type of back, don't sleep on Gibbs' ability as a pure rusher. After all, the 2023 first-round pick did rush for 945 yards and 10 touchdowns as a rookie and has maintained that 5.2-yards-per-carry average from 2023 so far this year through three games. When diving in a bit more of his production, you'll be even more impressed with the Lions back. Dating to last season among backs with 200 carries, Gibbs is second in explosive rush rate (12.6%), and that blends well with his physicality, ranking sixth among backs in most yards after contact (3.17). While Gibbs doesn't face as many eight-man boxes as his teammate David Montgomery (17.6% of the time, 21st among qualifying backs), his 4.3 yards per rush against those fronts of eight or more players in the box ranks him third in the league.

Jonathan Taylor IND • RB • #28

It's an early and small sample size, but Taylor is looking like a back closer to what he was during his All-Pro campaign in 2021 than in years past. The Colts rusher is averaging 5.1 yards per rush over the first three games of 2024, which would be the second-best mark of his career. Dating to last season, Taylor ranks 10th among backs with 3.05 yards after contact and sixth among qualified backs with a 9.1% explosive play average. Taylor is also just outside the top 10 (11th) in Rush EPA since 2023 among backs with at least 200 carries.

Breece Hall NYJ • RB • #20

While there are many strengths to Hall's game, his physicality is what stands out as we look at him from a pure rushing standpoint. The Jets back ranks second in the league with 3.42 yards per rush after contact since 2023. When faced with a defense putting at least eight players in the box, Hall ranks sixth among backs with a 4-yards-per-rush average over that same stretch. Of course, he'd be higher on this list when encapsulating off of his skills, but the New York back is more than effective when simply handed the ball in the backfield, so he cracks this top 10.

David Montgomery DET • RB • #5

The second piece to Detroit's two-headed rushing attack finds his spot in these rankings at No. 6. While Gibbs may be the most explosive of the two backs, Montgomery is the better overall pure rusher. His Rush EPA ranks second among all backs with at least 200 carries since 2023, while Montgomery is also eighth among backs with a 21.6% tackle-avoided-per-rush average and registers 3.08 yards after contact over that stretch (ninth among backs). Furthermore, the 27-year-old doesn't put his team behind the eight-ball when handed the football either. Montgomery has the second-lowest rate of rushes that have registered zero or negative yards since last season among qualified backs (12.2%).

Saquon Barkley PHI • RB • #26

The NFL's leading rusher through three weeks is Saquon Barkley, and the star back has looked rejuvenated during his first season with the Philadelphia Eagles. From the eye test alone, Barkley's burst and ability to reach the second level should strike fear into opposing defenses, and he could very well be on his way to an Offensive Player of the Year-caliber season in 2024. And this is where we need to appreciate the advanced stats for what they provide but not be so bound to them that we leave a clear talent like this off the list. Dating to 2023, Barkley's explosive play rate and Rush EPA rank on the bottom half among qualified backs, but that is largely circumstantial to what he was dealing with in New York. Make no mistake, Barkley is one of the best runners of the football in the NFL.

Kyren Williams LAR • RB • #23

Williams enjoyed a breakout season in 2023, bursting onto the scene with 1,144 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground on a 5-yards-per-carry clip. So far in 2024, he's continued to be a factor for Los Angeles and is No. 1 in Rush EPA dating to last season. Williams is eighth among qualified backs in yards after contact (3.11) and hasn't burned his team with negative plays. He ranks fourth among backs in fewest rushes or negative or zero yards (13.8%).

James Conner ARI • RB • #6

It feels like James Conner has been in the league forever but is currently in his age-29 season. The Arizona Cardinals back continues to be one of the more underrated players in his position. While he has pass-catching abilities, Conner has proven to be one of the best pure rushers in the NFL over the last year plus. Dating to 2023, Conner ranks No. 1 among backs in tackles-avoided rate (27.2%) and yards after contact per rush (3.81). His per-rush success rate is sixth among backs (via Pro Football Focus), and he has an explosive rush rate of 9.1%, which is seventh-best among his peers. Furthermore, Conner has shined even when defenses are expecting him to carry the football. Since 2023, Conner has faced eight or more men in the box 23.2% of the time. Against that loaded front, he is averaging 4.4 yards per rush, which ranks second among backs.

Derrick Henry BAL • RB • #22

As we saw in Week 3 in Dallas, when Derrick Henry is moving, he's arguably the top pure rusher in the entire NFL. His surprising speed, matched with his gargantuan frame, makes him a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses. Since 2023, he's fourth among backs in yards after contact per rush (3.36) and seventh in Rush EPA. Similar to Conner, Henry also has zero problems attacking a loaded front. He's lined up in the backfield against eight or more men in the box on 35.1% of his rushes dating to last season (second most among backs). His 3.7 yards per rush against that defense ranks eighth among backs. Henry doesn't create many negative plays, as he's either rushed for a loss or zero gain just 14.9% of the time since 2023. If you're looking for a back to hand the ball off to, you'd arguably do no better than Henry.

Christian McCaffrey SF • RB • #23

Yes, even if we simply ignore what Christian McCaffrey does as a pass catcher, he's still the No. 1 back on a pure-rushing basis. The defending Offensive Player of the Year is currently hobbled with an Achilles injury, but when healthy, there's no player quite like him. Since 2023, McCaffrey is No. 2 among backs with at least 200 rushes in success rate per rush via Pro Football Focus. He's also No. 1 in explosive rush rate and tied for second among backs in yards after contact per rush (3.42). And even when defenses know that McCaffrey is going to run, they have tremendous difficulty stopping him. He's faced eight or more men in the box more than any other qualifying back since 2023 (36%). Despite that, he averages 4.1 yards per rush against that front (fifth-highest). Maybe the biggest difference-maker that the position has to offer when healthy.