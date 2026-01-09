Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken believes he could have done a better job coaching Lamar Jackson amid an up-and-down season that resulted in the team missing the postseason.

"I didn't coach Lamar well enough," Monken said Thursday on the Ryan Ripken Show. "I didn't have as good a relationship as I could've. I didn't do the things we needed this year to win enough games to give ourselves a chance."

Baltimore's passing game never found a week-to-week rhythm down the stretch this season in terms of its usual explosive plays, yet still managed to finish 11th in the NFL in scoring offense. Jackson, a two-time MVP, had a three-turnover outing in November and the Ravens lost four of his final six starts to miss the postseason. After starting the season 1-5, Baltimore had a chance to clinch the AFC North title against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but a missed field goal in the final seconds ended that opportunity.

Reported strain between Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and recently-fired coach John Harbaugh was overblown, said Monken, who is not expected to be back with the team after Harbaugh's ouster. Jackson was mum on his future with the franchise following Sunday's finale against the Steelers and skipped a question about Harbaugh. The Ravens' coaching staff overhaul began less than 48 hours later.

"Lamar and I, to me, had a good relationship," Monken said. "Could it have been better? Of course. I never, Lamar and I, never had an issue. I don't know where that comes from. I never saw Lamar and coach Harbaugh not have a great relationship. I never saw that. I never saw coach Harbaugh and any of our players not have a great relationship. Never, not one time, so any of that would be news to me, but I don't know how people feel."

A column in The Baltimore Sun earlier this fall claimed Jackson falls asleep in meetings, stays up late playing video games and is the reason the Ravens practice in afternoons, not mornings. It also called Jackson an "overgrown kid," one whom Harbaugh had grown tired of this season. Harbaugh later said he didn't "give credence to anonymous-type sources" and said he was transparent with his locker room.

Jackson will be heading into the fourth season of five-year, $260 million contract signed on May 4, 2023. General manager Eric DeCosta said last summer the Ravens and Jackson, who has a no-trade clause, started preliminary talks on an extension.

Monken said he has "no complaints" from his tenure with the Ravens and will pull for the franchise moving forward.

"I'm gonna fight like hell to fix it," Monken said. "I'm gonna fight like hell for the next job I get and I'm going to root like hell for the Ravens."