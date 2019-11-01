Redskins vs. Bills odds: 2019 NFL picks, Week 9 predictions from advanced computer model

The Buffalo Bills will take on the Washington Redskins at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at New Era Field. Buffalo is 5-2 overall and 2-2 at home, while Washington is 1-7 overall and 1-3 on the road. Buffalo is 4-3 against the spread this season and is averaging 130.4 rushing yards per game, which ranks eighth in the NFL. Washington, meanwhile, is 3-5 against the spread this season, but has given up an average of just 14.6 points per game in its last three contests. Buffalo is favored by 9.5-points in the latest Bills vs. Redskins odds, while the Over-Under is set at 37. Before entering any Redskins vs. Bills picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The model has taken into account that the Bills lost their second game of the season last week, falling 31-13 to the Philadelphia Eagles. Quarterback Josh Allen completed 16-of-34 passes for 169 yards and two touchdowns, while also leading the team in rushing with eight carries for 45 yards. The Bills' rushing attack was ineffective throughout the day against Philadelphia, as Frank Gore and Devin Singletary combined for just 53 yards on the ground. However, Buffalo will enter Sunday's contest full of confidence, having beaten Washington in four its last five games at home.

Washington, meanwhile, has to be hurting after a lopsided 19-9 loss at the hands of the Minnesota Vikings. One thing holding the Redskins back was the mediocre play of quarterback Case Keenum, who has failed to record a touchdown pass in each of his past two games. For the season, Keenum has thrown for 1,343 yards with nine touchdowns and four interceptions.

Two statistics to keep in mind before Sunday's kickoff: The Bills' defense ranks third in the league when it comes to passing yards allowed per game, giving up 194.4 yards on average. Less enviably, the Redskins' offense is second worst in the league in passing yards per game, averaging just 176.4 yards per game through the air.

