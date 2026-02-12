Of the 34 starting quarterbacks who have won a Super Bowl, Sam Darnold's story is one of the most unique.

The No. 3 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Darnold toiled on bad New York Jets teams before having a brief reprieve with the Carolina Panthers and then blossoming into a Pro Bowler with the Minnesota Vikings. After late-season struggles, the Vikings deemed Darnold expendable, though, which led to him signing a multi-year contract with the Seattle Seahawks, whose faith in Darnold was quickly rewarded with another Pro Bowl season that culminated in the franchise's second Super Bowl win.

Seattle celebrated that victory on Wednesday, and Darnold was quick to show his appreciation for the team that brought him in as a free agent.

"I've talked a lot this last week about belief," Darnold told the crowd during Wednesday's victory parade. "A lot of people didn't believe in me, but it didn't matter because the ones that are close believed in me, including you all. I appreciate you all so much. That short list also includes [team owner] Jody Allen, [general manager] John Schneider, [coach] Mike Macdonald. I appreciate the belief you all had in me for signing me this past year.

"And last but certainly not least, these players, man, for believing in me. I wouldn't be here without these guys."

Sam Darnold SEA • QB • #14 CMP% 67.7 YDs 4048 TD 25 INT 14 YD/Att 8.49 View Profile

Throughout the season, Darnold received public support from his teammates that included some fiery comments in Week 11 from linebacker Ernest Jones IV. Jones went out of his way to praise Darnold when it was his time to address the crowd on Wednesday.

"Not only do we have the best defense in the world, we've got the best team in the world," he said. "And quite frankly, if you've got anything to say about my quarterback, if you've got anything to say about my defense, if you've got anything to say about our o-line, if you've got anything to say about the city of Seattle, I've got two words for you: f--- you!"

While he played on a strong team with an elite defense, Darnold played a significant role in Seattle's success this season. He out-dueled league MVP Matthew Stafford during Seattle's come-from-behind win over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 and did so again in the NFC title game.

In the Super Bowl, Darnold more than held his own against a New England Patriots defense that was constantly jumping routes and blanketing his receivers. On the game's first drive, Darnold completed several tough passes that helped set up the first of Jason Myers' Super Bowl record five field goals.

Darnold and Patriots counterpart Drake Maye had their struggles, but Darnold's play started to elevate as Kenneth Walker III piled up yards on the ground. With New England's defense focused on Walker, Darnold took advantage and helped the Seahawks put together six scoring drives. His 16-yard touchdown pass to AJ Barner that made it a 19-0 game early in the fourth quarter.

And with a strong core intact, the Seahawks believe they can compete for years to come.

"We're not done," defensive end Leonard Williams said. "We're coming back next year."