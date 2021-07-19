New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley was limited to only two games last season, tearing his ACL early in the second quarter of the team's Week 2 loss to the Chicago Bears. He's still working his way through a rehab program and the Giants surely hope he can be on the field to begin the 2021 season, but Barkley himself has been a bit cagey about whether or not that will happen.

Last week, Barkley indicated that he's simply taking things "day by day," and does not necessarily know when he will play again. Now, Barkley was asked directly whether or not he'll be ready for training camp and/or Week 1 of the regular season, and he said, "I don't know. We'll see," according to ESPN's Jordan Ranaan.

Giants training camp begins next week (July 27). If Barkley were ready to be a full go by the start of camp, he'd be just south of 10 months removed from his injury. Getting back by Week 1 would mean he'd be ready in just under a year.

Either way, it's a pretty aggressive timeline -- especially given how many touches the Giants rely on Barkley to handle. It's possible New York tries to ease him into the lineup by having him share snaps early in the year, but that would obviously have a bit of a negative effect on the offense.

Considering Giants GM Dave Gettleman likely needs the team to take a step forward (especially on offense) this year, there might be a temptation to be aggressive with Barkley's usage. But that would be unwise in both the short and long term. They're better off making sure he's 100 percent before putting too much on his plate. If that point doesn't come before the start of the regular season, they'll just have to find a way to make up for it.