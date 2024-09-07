Saquon Barkley looks right at home in the Philadelphia Eagles backfield. And his new team is getting early returns on the $37.75 million investment they made with him this offseason. As Philly opened up its 2024 regular season against the Green Bay Packers at Corinthians Arena in Sao Paulo, Brazel, Barkley exploded for three touchdowns, which made a bit of history.

Barkley joined Hall of Fame receiver Terrell Owens for the most touchdowns scored in an Eagles debut in franchise history since 1970. On top of that, he's tied for the most touchdowns scored by any player in a team debut since 1970.

Most TDs scored in Eagles debut

Player Year Total touchdowns Saquon Barkley 2024 3 Terrell Ownes 2004 3 DeSean Jackson 2019 2 DeMarco Murray 2015 2 Charlie Garner 1994 2

Most TDs scored in any debut

Player (team) Year Total touchdowns Saquon Barkley (Eagles) 2024 3 Mike Gillislee (Patriots) 2017 3 Kareem Hunt (Chiefs) 2017 3 Terrell Owens (Eagles) 2004 3 Marshall Faulk (Colts) 1994 3 Anthony Allen (Washington) 1987 3 Billy Sims (Lions) 1980 3

Barkley's first score of the night came on the Eagles third drive of the night and was a receiving touchdown. On a second-and-11 play from the Green Bay 18-yard line, Jalen Hurts dropped back and tossed a ball deep to the left side of the field where Barkley was able to haul in the reception for a diving score.

On the very next drive after the Eagles brought the ball inside the red zone, Barkley took a first down handoff and was largely untouched for an 11-yard touchdown.

The third touchdown that gave Barkley the hat trick came with under five minutes left to play in the third quarter and came after the Philadelphia defense was able to pick off Jordan Love to get the ball just outside the red zone. With the ball effectively on the goal line, Barkley barreled in for his third score on the night.

Barkley is entering his first season with the Eagles after playing the first six seasons of his career with the New York Giants, who drafted him No. 2 overall in 2018 out of Penn State.