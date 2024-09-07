Saquon Barkley looks right at home in the Philadelphia Eagles backfield. And his new team is getting early returns on the $37.75 million investment they made with him this offseason. As Philly opened up its 2024 regular season against the Green Bay Packers at Corinthians Arena in Sao Paulo, Brazel, Barkley exploded for three touchdowns, which made a bit of history.
Barkley joined Hall of Fame receiver Terrell Owens for the most touchdowns scored in an Eagles debut in franchise history since 1970. On top of that, he's tied for the most touchdowns scored by any player in a team debut since 1970.
Most TDs scored in Eagles debut
|Player
|Year
|Total touchdowns
Saquon Barkley
2024
3
Terrell Ownes
2004
3
2019
2
|DeMarco Murray
|2015
|2
|Charlie Garner
|1994
|2
Most TDs scored in any debut
|Player (team)
|Year
|Total touchdowns
Saquon Barkley (Eagles)
2024
3
2017
3
2017
3
|Terrell Owens (Eagles)
|2004
|3
|Marshall Faulk (Colts)
|1994
|3
|Anthony Allen (Washington)
|1987
|3
|Billy Sims (Lions)
|1980
|3
Barkley's first score of the night came on the Eagles third drive of the night and was a receiving touchdown. On a second-and-11 play from the Green Bay 18-yard line, Jalen Hurts dropped back and tossed a ball deep to the left side of the field where Barkley was able to haul in the reception for a diving score.
1ST EAGLES TOUCHDOWN FOR @SAQUON!!! pic.twitter.com/VkTZ2hMTQN— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 7, 2024
On the very next drive after the Eagles brought the ball inside the red zone, Barkley took a first down handoff and was largely untouched for an 11-yard touchdown.
Saquon Freaking Barkley#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/ZdXg8tLqB0— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 7, 2024
The third touchdown that gave Barkley the hat trick came with under five minutes left to play in the third quarter and came after the Philadelphia defense was able to pick off Jordan Love to get the ball just outside the red zone. With the ball effectively on the goal line, Barkley barreled in for his third score on the night.
Saquon Barkley Hat Trick.— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 7, 2024
we repeat....
SAQUON BARKLEY HAT TRICK 🎩 pic.twitter.com/LiVM0PHCIV
Barkley is entering his first season with the Eagles after playing the first six seasons of his career with the New York Giants, who drafted him No. 2 overall in 2018 out of Penn State.