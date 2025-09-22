NFL Week 3 concludes when the Detroit Lions face the Baltimore Ravens on 'Monday Night Football.' The latest Sleeper Fantasy promo code CBSSPORTS offers new users a 100% deposit match up to $100, perfect for betting NFL action. One of the top NFL matchups of the weekend pits quarterback Jared Goff and the NFC North defending champion Lions against MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson and the AFC North defending champion Ravens. The sports schedule on Monday also includes three MLB games to consider. Click here to get the latest Sleeper Fantasy promo code for new users:

Best NFL Sleeper Fantasy picks for Sept. 22

Here are some of the top NFL Sleeper Fantasy picks for Monday (all picks from SportsLine model unless otherwise specified):

QB Jared Goff, Detroit Lions, 264.5 passing yards - More (1.78x)

Goff is coming off a 334-yard passing performance in last week's 52-21 win over the Chicago Bears. He has passed for 265 or more yards in five of his last seven games. In 136 career games, Goff has completed 65.8% of his passes for 35,617 yards and 228 touchdowns with 95 interceptions. The SportsLine model projects Goff to throw for 299.5 yards, giving this a 4 out of 5 rating. Pick it at Sleeper:

QB Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens, 45.5 rushing yards - Less (1.79x)

Jackson is averaging 41.5 yards rushing through two weeks, but is facing a stout Lions run defense. Last week against the Browns, Jackson was held to 13 yards rushing on just two carries. The eighth-year veteran has played in 105 career games, rushing 1,022 times for 6,256 yards (6.1 average) and 34 touchdowns. The model projects Jackson will rush for 34.2 yards, giving this a 3.5 rating.

RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions, 55.5 rushing yards - More (1.76x)

Gibbs is coming off a solid performance against the Bears. In that contest, he carried 12 times for 94 yards and one touchdown. Gibbs has surpassed 56 yards rushing in four of his last five games. In a 31-9 win over Minnesota in Week 17 of last year, he carried 23 times for 139 yards and three touchdowns. The model projects Gibbs will rush for 60.9 yards. Combine picks for a parlay on Sleeper Fantasy for a potential payout of 5.57x:

Now that you've seen some of the best prop picks at Sleeper, you can also get NFL picks for every game from the proven model that has gone 37-17 on top-rated picks since the start of 2024.