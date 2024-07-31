A elephant-sized question has been hovering over the Pittsburgh Steelers' training camp. The question is whether or not there is actually a quarterback battle between Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. The notion that there may be a competition has picked up speed with Wilson's calf injury leading to Fields getting nearly all of the first-team work during the first six days of camp.

Following Tuesday's practice, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was asked about the state of his quarterback position. While he reiterated that Wilson continues to have the "pole position" over Fields, Tomlin did say that the two quarterbacks are indeed in a competition.

"We've got two really capable guys," Tomlin told CBS Sports HQ. "We're going to create an environment where they get an opportunity to compete and see where they're capable of. ... Justin has really taken advantage of the opportunity for additional snaps because Russ has been out some the first week. Really just excited about the trajectory of it. Excited to continue to go with the process and having them display their skills."

Tomlin couldn't have laid the situation out more clearly. Wilson is still considered to be the Steelers' starting quarterback, and that won't change barring injury, poor play from Wilson and/or exceptional play from Fields on a consistent basis.

As Tomlin alluded to, Fields has largely taken advantage of his extra opportunities at camp. On Wednesday, with Wilson's participation limited (Wilson returned to practice Tuesday after not practicing during Pittsburgh's first four practices), Fields led the offense to a second consecutive win in Seven Shots, a best-of-seven, deep red zone drill pitting the offense against the defense. Fields shook off an overthrow on the first play of the drill by hitting Van Jefferson for a score two plays later.

Justin Fields PIT • QB • #2 CMP% 61.4 YDs 2562 TD 16 INT 9 YD/Att 6.92 View Profile

Three things have stood out during Fields' work so far at camp. He throws a great deep ball, continues to have the ability to make plays with his legs and overall athleticism and has developed a quick rapport with George Pickens, the Steelers' top wideout. The duo hooked up for an impressive score during Tuesday's practice.

"He's elite," Fields said of Pickens. "Fifty-fifty balls aren't really fifty-fifty balls, they're more like 90-10 with him. He's elite in space. He's elite with the ball in his hands. I've known George for a long time now. I've seen him kind of grow through the years, from high school, to college to where he is now. He's getting better and better and better. I'm excited for this upcoming year."

Consistency, however, continues to be a challenge for Fields. An example of that was his first interception of camp that was thrown to a wide open Donte Jackson with the offense backed up near their own end zone. While everyone makes mistakes, plays like that one will have to be eliminated if Fields plans to become the team's No. 1 quarterback, whether that's now or some time in the future.

Overall, though, Fields is backing up what he said in the spring, when the former first-round pick said that he was coming to training camp to compete. While it probably hasn't been enough to shake up the pecking order, Fields is certainly making things interesting. That's definitely a good thing for Tomlin and the Steelers, who are hoping to have long-term stability at pro sport's most vital position.