If you take Mike McCarthy at his word, it appears the Steelers' initial 53-man roster will indeed include each of the team's four quarterbacks.

McCarthy again alluded to that likelihood following Pittsburgh's preseason finale on Thursday, a 28-27 loss in Buffalo that saw second-year quarterback Will Howard and rookie Drew Allar take the entirety of the snaps. Howard, who started the game and played the entire first half, went 9 of 15 for 69 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Allar, who played the entire second half, went 9 of 18 for 88 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions.

"I feel good about the quarterback room," McCarthy said. "I've been saying it for quite some time, and they've showed it on the field. We've got two veterans that we can win with, and we've got two young guys that we're really excited about their future."

While it appears that keeping all four quarterbacks is the plan, nothing is set in stone until Pittsburgh is required to finalize its initial 53-man roster. If the Steelers decide to change course between now and Sunday night, here's a hypothetical rundown of which quarterback they should start, bench, and cut/trade.

Start: Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers PIT • QB • #8 CMP% 65.7 YDs 3322 TD 24 INT 7 YD/Att 6.67 View Profile

This was a pretty each choice, but is it the right one? It depends on how you view the Steelers' prospects for the 2026 season. Most oddsmakers have set their Over/Under at 8.5 wins, which once again puts Pittsburgh on the cusp of making the playoffs.

It's the classic glass half full/half empty metaphor. The Steelers have gone 10-7 with a wild card playoff loss each of the last three years. One logic is that Rodgers' return gives a relatively talented roster another run at ending the franchise's 10-year drought without a playoff win. The other is that Pittsburgh should prioritize finding its next franchise quarterback even if that means jeopardizing the franchise's record of 22 consecutive non-losing seasons.

The Steelers are clear believers in trying to contend for a title every year, which is why Rodgers is back for a second and final season with the black and gold. Rodgers, even at the advanced age of 42, probably gives the Steelers the best chance at winning a playoff game and perhaps more than that.

There are clear limits to being a 42-year-old quarterback. Rodgers can't move like he used to, and he clearly isn't a fan of subjecting himself to big hits, which can lead to hurried throws and questionable decisions.

Rodgers' deficiencies, however, pale in comparison to what he still brings to the table. He's armed with an elite football IQ, a legendary throwing touch and enough mobility to still get the job done. Rodgers also hasn't lost his fierce competitive drive.

Rodgers put up solid numbers last year despite having a subpar receiving corp. He should be even better this year after the Steelers added several playmakers this offseason in Michael Pittman, Rico Dowdle and rookie Germie Bernard, among others.

Pittsburgh's offensive line will largely determine the success of Rodgers and ultimately the rest of the team in 2026. While the unit is promising on paper, the Steelers' line didn't have the best summer from a performance standpoint. Pittsburgh's line needs to be good enough to not only protect Rodgers, but to also orchestrate a running game that can take some of the pressure off of him.

Bench: Mason Rudolph/Drew Allar

Again, this comes down to what you prioritize. If you prioritize having a proven veteran backup in the bullen, Rudolph is the easy pick. If you'd rather go all in on the young quarterbacks, Allar and Howard are the move.

As previously established, the Steelers plan on contending this (and every) season, which is why Rudolph will more likely than not be Pittsburgh's No. 2 quarterback. Beyond that, Rudolph's performance this summer also merits a spot on the 53-man roster. Rudolph's name was the first one McCarthy mentioned when he was recently asked which players have made the biggest impression on him.

"Mason Rudolph, just I can't I can't tell you how pleased I am with him," McCarthy said. "The experience that he's gained, I think, is incredibly valuable to us."

Regarding Allar, Pittsburgh's fourth-round pick has been largely impressive this summer. He parlayed his strong start to training camp with a sensational NFL debut during Pittsburgh's preseason opener. Any chance of Allar being the No. 2 quarterback, however, ended when he was unable to duplicate that performance during Pittsburgh's last two preseason games.

Allar wasn't great in those games, but neither was Howard, who started both contests. The consensus entering the preseason was that Allar was probably ahead of Howard on the hypothetical depth chart, and that continues to be the case.

Most Steelers fans feel that Allar is the team's future at the quarterback position. While that remains to be seen, Allar will likely get his chance to earn that opportunity after spending his rookie season as the team's No. 3 quarterback. That includes getting a chance to watch one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time up close during his farewell season.

Cut/Trade: Will Howard

If there is a scenario where the Steelers cut ties with a quarterback, Howard would likely be the odd man out.

Like most young quarterbacks, Howard is talented but raw in terms of competing at the highest level. He has a strong arm, is a tireless worker and a natural leader. There is room for improvement in terms of his play speed and his decision-making.

Howard's preseason was a mixed bag of results. While he was much more accurate than Allar, he also threw more touchdowns than interceptions, was sacked more often and had a lower passer rating.

Steelers QB preseason comparison



QB Completions/Attempts Yards TD/INT Sacks Rating Will Howard 26/39 (66.7%) 229 2/3 5 67.1 Drew Allar 30/54 (55.6%) 351 2/0 3 87.8

In Pittsburgh's perfect world, it could stash Howard on the practice squad. The reality, however, is that Howard would likely get cliamed by another team before the Steelers could do that. That's why the Steelers would likely try to trade Howard before they would ever release him.

The Steelers would only trade or release Howard if they are certain that he isn't in their future plans at quarterback, which doesn't appaer to be the case. And because Howard likley wouldn't fetch more than a sixth- or seventh-round pick, the odds the Steelers actually trading him are slim to none.

This brings us back to McCarthy's quotes about the likiless of him keeping four quarterbacks. McCarthy is not only thinking about 2026, but 2027 and beyond that. By keeping all four, McCarthy will put himself in position to maximize this season's potential and starting the post-Rodgers era next season with two young quarterbacks under contract.