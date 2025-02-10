In a surprise opening to Kendrick Lamar's halftime performance during Super Bowl LIX, Samuel L. Jackson went front and center dressed as Uncle Sam before introducing Lamar to the stage. In line with the theme of "The Great American Game," Jackson was dressed in full red, white and blue garb to introduce the act and then play a role within it.

After a performance of "Squabble Up," Jackson and his character returned to criticize Lamar, calling his act "too loud, too unruly, too ghetto." That was, of course, no deterrent to the show as Lamar then segued into a rendition of "Humble."

Super Bowl 2025: Kendrick Lamar, SZA's halftime show recap, review and surprise guests Shanna McCarriston

Jackson was a surprise guest in Lamar's performance, which also featured SZA and came amid one of the most dominant first half performances of any Super Bowl in the last decade. Thanks to their defense's complete and total domination of Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs' offense, Philadelphia led the Super Bowl by a score of 24-0 at the half.