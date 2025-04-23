The Tennessee Titans spent more money than any NFL team last offseason, and it resulted in them being the worst team in football. Armed with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, new general manager Mike Borgonzi will look to draft and develop, and put in place the infrastructure this reeling franchise needs.

Head coach Brian Callahan has been granted a second season but his unit will have to show improvement, and that starts with the quarterback position. The Titans have been discussed plenty this offseason since they will kick off the NFL Draft, and they are in prime position to select a quarterback. However, Tennessee could consider moving off the pick if another quarterback-needy team approaches them with a Godfather offer in the eleventh hour.

Quarterback is hardly the only need Tennessee must address this week. Following the release of Harold Landry, the Titans do not have a star pass rusher. The wide receiver room is headlined by Calvin Ridley, but behind him on the depth chart are new contributors such as Van Jefferson, James Proche II, plus an injured Treylon Burks. Could Tennessee draft multiple wide receivers and pass rushers in this draft?

Since this team won just three games last year, there are plenty of holes to fill. The Titans would be smart to add a couple of defensive backs, plus an inside linebacker. Tennessee has also been doing its homework on this deep running back class, so that's another position to keep an eye on.

Real teams are built through the draft, and Borgonzi has a big opportunity this week to show this franchise why they were right to hire him. How will the Titans supplement their roster in the 2025 NFL Draft? Let's take a look at what's going on in the Music City war room.

