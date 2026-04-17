The NFL Draft is where contenders are built, and for the Tennessee Titans, this year is about continuing to shape a new era. With a young quarterback in Cam Ward and multiple early picks, Tennessee enters the 2026 draft with flexibility and direction.

This is about building correctly. The Titans don't need a splash — they need the right pieces around their emerging core.

Here's how the Titans stack up, what it means and how they should approach the first round.

Where Titans sit in draft power ranking: No. 6 (6.78)

Based on CBS Sports power rankings for all 32 teams in NFL Draft

Category Score What it means Draft capital 7.3 Four picks inside the top 101 Front office DNA 6 Measured but capable of targeted aggression Roster urgency 6 Still building around a young core

Tennessee Titans team needs

Offensive line

Defensive front

Skill-position depth

What the Titans should do

Pick No. 4: Stay put

Take the best player available and continue building around the young quarterback.

What every team should do in Round 1

Latest CBS Sports mock draft projection

Based on Mike Renner's most recent 2026 mock draft

Round 1, Pick 4: Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

A dynamic offensive weapon who adds explosiveness and versatility.