A new team and a new contract for Shaq Mason. The veteran guard, who was traded from the Buccaneers to the Texans earlier this season, is finalizing a three-year, $36 million extension, according to theScore. The extension reportedly includes $22 million guaranteed and a $10 million signing bonus.

A 2015 fourth-round pick, Mason was a starter on two Super Bowl-winning teams during his seven years with the New England Patriots. He spent last season with the Buccaneers after being traded from New England last offseason. Including the playoffs, Mason started in each of the Buccaneers' 18 games last season.

After protecting Tom Brady for the majority of his career, Mason will now be tasked with helping protect rookie C.J. Stroud. Mason can also help mentor rookie center Juice Scruggs, who is currently slated to be Houston's Week 1 starter.

On paper, the Texans have a pretty talented roster that includes a solid blend of young players and accomplished veterans. Houston's expected starting lineup for this season includes Mason, Stroud, rookie pass rusher Will Anderson Jr., second-year cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., left tackle Laremy Tunsil, receivers Robert Woods, Nico Collins and John Metchie III and running backs Dameon Pierce and Devin Singletary.

Houston also has a new coach in DeMeco Ryans, a former Texans linebacker who spent the past two seasons as the 49ers defensive coordinator. Under Ryans' watch, the 49ers boasted the league's top-scoring defense last year. San Francisco's defense was also second in the league in rushing yards allowed.