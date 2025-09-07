Two division winners square off in the City of Angels as the Los Angeles Rams host the Houston Texans. The Rams won the NFC West at 10-7 and were this close to beating the Philadelphia Eagles and punching their ticket to the NFC Championship Game, while Houston won the AFC South for the second year in a row and knocked off the Los Angeles Chargers in the first round of the playoffs.

The total is set at 44 points, but could we see fireworks fly when these two playoff contenders face off?

Top Texans-Rams anytime touchdown props:

Nick Chubb, +205

After so many years as the heartbeat of the Cleveland Browns, Nick Chubb has a new home in Houston. And while he was added to be the No. 2 back behind Pro Bowler Joe Mixon, Mixon isn't suiting up for this game, and there's concern he may miss all of 2025. That puts Chubb firmly into the mix of Houston's new-look offense under first-year offensive coordinator Nick Caley, who used to coach for the same Rams team he's facing on Sunday. Chubb had a devastating knee injury early in 2023, and that resulted in him playing just eight games last year and averaging only 3.3 yards per rush. But if you think Chubb can bounce back and be even close to his former self, Sunday seems like a good place to start, given his main competition for touches is Dameon Pierce, who has fallen out of favor in Houston and had just 40 rushes last year.

Davante Adams, +145

Another big name in a new place, Davante Adams had a rollercoaster 2024, going from Vegas to New York to pair up again with Aaron Rodgers. The Rams cut Cooper Kupp and effectively replaced him with Adams, who even in a down year had over 1,000 yards and eight touchdowns. Head coach and play caller Sean McVay will certainly be looking to get Adams the ball in his Los Angeles debut, and while Puka Nacua occupies a lot of attention from opposing defenses, he has just nine career touchdowns in 28 games. Adams, meanwhile, has 103 career scores to his name, and getting his first in a Rams uniform in Week 1 is hardly out of the question.