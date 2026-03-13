For the second time in less than 10 years, the Tennessee Titans are getting a new uniform and they unveiled the new look during a Thursday night ceremony in Nashville.

The Titans pulled off a total rebrand with a new uniform, a new helmet and a new logo, and we're going to cover it by giving you five things you need to know.

1. The new look pays homage to the Oilers

It might as well have been throwback Thursday for the Titans because, as you'll see, their new wardrobe was heavily inspired by the "Luv Ya Blue" uniforms once worn when they were known as the Oilers.

"We wanted to come up with something that took the best parts of all of that and bring it together in a way that makes sense," said Burke Nihill, president and chief executive officer of the Titans. "I feel like we're building on the legacy of what got us here, and we're doing it in a way that is going to set the course of this organization for decades to come in a pretty special way."

The Titans got rid of the Navy blue that was a key part of their uniform over the past eight seasons and replaced it with Titans Blue, a color similar to what they wore during their 39 seasons as the Oilers.

So what do the new uniforms look like? Let's check them out.

Here's a 360-view, so you can get a good idea of what the entire uniform looks like.

If you look closely at the shoulder stripes, they have six small Navy Blue stripes that represent a six-string guitar. The six-string stripe also goes down the pants.

The Titans actually wore an Oilers throwback jersey in 2023 that looks similar to the new uniforms.

Those throwbacks are from 2023, and now, three years later, that's essentially become Tennessee's permanent uniform.

2. The Titans are ditching their Navy Blue helmet

The last time the Titans released a new uniform was back in 2018 when they changed to Navy blue helmets. Well, those blue helmets are now gone, and Tennessee went back to white. The Titans paired their new white helmet with a white facemask for the first time in franchise history.

The Titans are going back to a white helmet, which is what they wore for their first 20 years in Tennessee. Their old white helmet had a gray facemask, but the new one will have a white facemask. Titans

The Titans started wearing white helmets while they were the Oilers in 1979. The team originally wore white helmets in Houston, and then, after relocating to Tennessee, wore white until 2018.

3. The Titans have a new logo

A new logo known as "the shield" features three stars and replaces the flaming thumbtack logo that was on the side of the Navy blue helmet.

Maybe they should have kept the flaming thumbtack.

4. The Titans are embracing Tennessee

Not only did they add the six-string stripe to pay tribute to Nashville, but the Titans also made sure to pay tribute to the state they represent.

The blue uniforms say "Titans" on the front.

5. This is the second uniform change in eight years

The makeover marks just the second time since 2000 that the Titans underwent a major uniform change, but it's also the second time in eight years.

The Titans unveiled new uniforms in 1999, and wore those through the 2017 season. The Titans then unveiled new uniforms in 2018, and wore those through the 2025 season. If you've already forgotten what those look like, here's a refresher.

Although the uniforms are impressive, there will certainly be a faction of NFL fans who don't like this rebrand. Most of those fans will be in Houston. The Oilers were in Houston before moving to Tennessee in 1997, and the Titans got to keep the rights to that name. Some fans in Houston would have preferred that Oilers colors stay in Houston, and some fans in Tennessee would prefer that the Titans develop their own identity. Those two factions of fans probably won't be happy with this rebrand.