Tom Brady apparently thinks Aaron Rodgers would smash NFL records playing for the Patriots

Since taking over as the Packers starting quarterback in 2008, Aaron Rodgers has only played for one coach (Mike McCarthy), and if this year has proven anything, it's that Rodgers and McCarthy aren't always on the same page.

Although Rodgers has won a Super Bowl and two MVP awards with McCarthy, sometimes it's fun to wonder what Rodgers might be able to do if he were to play for another coach, like, say, Bill Belichick. Tom Brady has put up some huge numbers during his 19-year career with Belichick, and he seems to think that Rodgers could put up even bigger numbers if he were to somehow end up in New England.

How big would those numbers be?

According to ESPN.com, Brady privately told one NFL coach that he believes Rodgers would throw for 7,000 yards per season in the Patriots offense. From ESPN:

In a conversation with an NFL coach within the past few seasons, Brady said that if Rodgers had the Patriots' offensive system and exhaustive knowledge of opposing defenses, "He'd throw for 7,000 yards every year. He's so much more talented than me."

Um, wow. First, that might go down as the most fascinating Brady quote of all-time, and second, there's a lot to unpack there. Let's start by putting that passing number in perspective. If Rodgers threw for 7,000 yards, that would smash Peyton Manning's single-season record for yards in a season, which he set in 2013 when he threw for 5,477 yards. Brady also said that Rodgers would be able to put up those numbers every year, which means he would likely end his career with every NFL passing record imaginable.

The second part of Brady's quote is also fascinating, and that's because he's seemingly admitting that Rodgers has more talent. The reason it's completely believable that Brady made this comment is because he's been gushing about Rodgers all week. During an interview with WEEI in Boston on Monday, Brady said Rodgers' ability to throw the ball might be better than any quarterback ever.

"I think it's inspiring," Brady said of watching Rodgers. "Even for me, I watch his game and it makes me want to get out there and practice and improve, because I think he's so phenomenal with how he manages himself in the pocket. His ability to throw the football is unlike anyone in probably the history of the league. So it's just pretty awesome to watch."

Although Brady would say that Rodgers was the best quarterback in NFL history, he did put Rogers in the upper-echelon of all-time quarterbacks.

"It's hard to compare positions and eras," Brady said of trying to name the best quarterback in NFL history. "I think it's impossible to answer. But I think Aaron's one of the best ever to play the game. He's got every skill you need to be a great quarterback."

Of course, the respect is mutual. During an interview this week, Rodgers made it clear that his vote for best of all-time would probably go to Brady.

"He's got five championships, so that ends most discussions, I think," Rodgers said.

If that's the key metric for deciding the best quarterback ever, then Rodgers is going to have a tough time catching Brady. Unless, of course, Brady decides to retire in the near future and Rodgers somehow ends up in New England. If that happens, the current Packers quarterback should first set his sights on a 7,000-yard season.