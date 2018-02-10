Tom Brady's documentary is being delayed due to a crucial post-Super Bowl problem

If you were hoping to check out Chapter 6 of the Tom Brady documentary this weekend, it looks like you're going to have to wait, because there's been a slight delay in production.

According to Gotham Chopra, the filmmaker behind "Tom vs. Time," the delay has to do with the fact that the sixth part of the documentary was going to revolve around the Patriots winning the Super Bowl, and since that didn't happen, that created some chaos for the production team.

"Everyone keeps asking me about Chapter 6 of 'Tom vs Time' and when it's going to be ready," Chopra wrote on Facebook this week. "The truth is we had a plan, but unconsciously, it was tied to the Pats winning the Super Bowl and, when that didn't happen (congrats, Eagles!), I felt like we needed to pause and recalibrate."

For all you Eagles fans out there, that should make you extra happy: Not only did your favorite team win the Super Bowl, but they also threw a giant wrench into the release timeline for Brady's documentary.

The good news is that Part 6 is still going to happen, and it actually sounds like it's going to be pretty fascinating. Apparently, Chopra has footage of everything that happened during the playoffs, including Brady's hand injury that threatened to kept him out of the AFC title game against the Jaguars.

Of course, since the Patriots lost the Super Bowl, Chopra now has to figure out how much of the playoff footage he even wants to use.

"While we have amazing stuff from the playoff run, Tom's hand injury and the great comeback in the AFC Championship, once the Super Bowl played out, I started to wonder the relevance of all that other stuff and determined that we really needed one final exit interview with our guy before we could figure out what Chapter 6 was truly going to be about," Chopra wrote.

Brady sat down for an interview on Friday morning, which means we could see Chapter 6 in the next week or two.

"It ran over an hour and we talked about a lot of things," Chopra said of his Friday interview with Brady. "I'm not gonna give anything away ... but for curious minds, Tom was both reflective and upbeat, very present and disappointed in last Sunday's loss, while also gracious toward the Eagles for their impressive victory and already unpacking everything to find the lesson in it."

The Patriots quarterback definitely seemed to be in a reflective mood after the interview, because, on Friday afternoon, he shared a 203-word message on Instagram, where he congratulated the Eagles.

As for the documentary, there's no release date yet for Chapter 6, so until it comes out, we can probably just have a friendly debate about whether or not Brady snubbed Nick Foles on the postgame handshake at the end of Super Bowl LII.