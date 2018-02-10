Tom Brady's documentary is being delayed due to a crucial post-Super Bowl problem

The director forgot to account for the end of the Super Bowl

If you were hoping to check out Chapter 6 of the Tom Brady documentary this weekend, it looks like you're going to have to wait, because there's been a slight delay in production. 

According to Gotham Chopra, the filmmaker behind "Tom vs. Time," the delay has to do with the fact that the sixth part of the documentary was going to revolve around the Patriots winning the Super Bowl, and since that didn't happen, that created some chaos for the production team. 

"Everyone keeps asking me about Chapter 6 of 'Tom vs Time' and when it's going to be ready," Chopra wrote on Facebook this week. "The truth is we had a plan, but unconsciously, it was tied to the Pats winning the Super Bowl and, when that didn't happen (congrats, Eagles!), I felt like we needed to pause and recalibrate."

For all you Eagles fans out there, that should make you extra happy: Not only did your favorite team win the Super Bowl, but they also threw a giant wrench into the release timeline for Brady's documentary. 

The good news is that Part 6 is still going to happen, and it actually sounds like it's going to be pretty fascinating. Apparently, Chopra has footage of everything that happened during the playoffs, including Brady's hand injury that threatened to kept him out of the AFC title game against the Jaguars

Of course, since the Patriots lost the Super Bowl, Chopra now has to figure out how much of the playoff footage he even wants to use. 

"While we have amazing stuff from the playoff run, Tom's hand injury and the great comeback in the AFC Championship, once the Super Bowl played out, I started to wonder the relevance of all that other stuff and determined that we really needed one final exit interview with our guy before we could figure out what Chapter 6 was truly going to be about," Chopra wrote.  

Brady sat down for an interview on Friday morning, which means we could see Chapter 6 in the next week or two. 

"It ran over an hour and we talked about a lot of things," Chopra said of his Friday interview with Brady. "I'm not gonna give anything away ... but for curious minds, Tom was both reflective and upbeat, very present and disappointed in last Sunday's loss, while also gracious toward the Eagles for their impressive victory and already unpacking everything to find the lesson in it."

The Patriots quarterback definitely seemed to be in a reflective mood after the interview, because, on Friday afternoon, he shared a 203-word message on Instagram, where he congratulated the Eagles. 

It has taken me a few days to reflect on our SB loss as well as the great season our team had. There are many emotions when you come up short of your goal. And they are all part of learning and growing in this journey of life. Learning turns everything into a postitive. And the number one feeling I have had the past 4 days is gratitude. Gratitude to my teammates for the incredible effort given all season regardless of the challenges we faced. Gratitude toward my coaches for the effort and sacrifice they make to put us players in the best position to win. Gratitude to the NEP organization for supporting us on our very challenging and difficult journey. Gratitude to the Philadelphia Eagles team and organization for bringing out the best in us and being gracious winners (as well as congratulations on winning the championship) Gratitude toward our fans who showed up every week to cheer us on and commit their time and energy and love and support to what our goals are. And gratitude to my family and friends who continue to love and support my dreams. Thank you all. I love you all. Best, Tom

A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on

As for the documentary, there's no release date yet for Chapter 6, so until it comes out, we can probably just have a friendly debate about whether or not Brady snubbed Nick Foles on the postgame handshake at the end of Super Bowl LII. 

CBS Sports Writer

John Breech has been at CBS Sports since July 2011 and currently spends most of his time writing about the NFL. He's believed to be one of only three people in the world who thinks that Andy Dalton will... Full Bio

