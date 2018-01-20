Tom Brady hand injury update: Here's everything we know one day before kickoff

It's now been three days since Tom Brady injured his right hand in practice, and just like any injury in New England, the Patriots have been tight-lipped about how serious things may or may not be with their star quarterback.

However, that doesn't mean some details haven't slipped out.

With that in mind, let's take a look at everything we know about Brady's injury as we head into Sunday's AFC Championship game between the Patriots and Jaguars.

Watch the AFC Championship Game between the Patriots and Jaguars right here on CBSSports.com.

What happened on Wednesday?

Let's start with the fact that Brady's hand was apparently a bloody mess after the injury occurred on Wednesday. According to NFL.com, Brady's right hand was "gushing blood" after it somehow got bent back and mangled while he was attempting to hand the ball off to a Patriots running back. Although we didn't know who the back was at the time, the Patriots player involved in the injury has now been identified as Rex Burkhead, according to NFL.com.

The injury was ugly enough that Brady had to get four stitches somewhere on his right hand, although no one seems to know exactly where those stitches were placed since Brady has been wearing a glove on his right hand all week (at least one report has indicated the stitches are on his knuckle, while others have indicated the stitches might be closer to the webbing between his thumb and index finger).

Here's what Brady's thumb looked like while he was at practice this week.

Zoomed in on @Westipic so you don't have to. That's a bulky looking thumb Tom Brady's got, no? pic.twitter.com/yIxDa7ZKY3 — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) January 18, 2018

What did Brady say about the injury?

The one thing we do know is that the injury was serious enough that it kept Brady out of practice for most of the week. After being a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, the Patriots quarterback sat out Thursday's practice before returning as a limited participant in Friday's practice.

The one thing we don't know is if Brady was actually productive during practice when he returned. Brady held a press conference on Friday and refused to answer any questions about his hand.

"I'm not talking about it," Brady said.

Brady also refused to answer any questions about whether or not he even threw a single football pass at Friday's practice session.

"I'm not talking about that," Brady said, basically repeating his answer to the other question.

With the thumb injury keeping him completely out of one practice and limited in two other sessions, the Patriots officially listed him as questionable for Sunday's AFC Championship game against Jacksonville.

How will the injury affect Brady's ability to throw?

Although we don't know if the injury has hindered Brady's throwing ability, Patriots fans will be happy to hear that that everything actually seems fine in that department. According to NFL.com, Brady was able to zing the ball pretty well in practice on Friday, which seems to indicate that he hasn't lost any zip on his passes.

There is one giant downside to the injury, though. According to Tom Curran of NBC Boston, Brady has only been taking shotgun snaps because the team doesn't want to risk aggravating the injury. If that's the case, it wouldn't be crazy to see the Patriots go nearly all shotgun on Sunday, because there's no way they'd want to risk Brady re-injuring his thumb or having his stitches rip open on national television and potentially turning into a bloody mess.

The one thing Brady's thumb could do is affect his accuracy. Since the Patriots quarterback has been wearing gloves in practice all week, it wouldn't be a shock to see him wear one on his right hand for Sunday's game. If that happens, well, let's just say Brady's not a fan of wearing a glove on his throwing hand.

"Early in my career I tried using a glove on my throwing hand a little bit. It didn't go too well. I think it's better without," Brady said during an interview on December 29.

How does the injury affect the outlook for Sunday?

Brady is one of the most competitive human beings on Earth, so you have to figure he's going to play, despite the fact that he's been listed as questionable.

The big question, though, is whether or not he'll actually be effective. Even oddsmakers in Las Vegas seem unsure about what's going to happen in the AFC title game. Although the Patriots opened as a 9-point favorite at most books, the point spread has done a 1.5-point freefall since Wednesday due to Brady's injury and the Patriots are now favored by just 7.5.