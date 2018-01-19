Tom Brady questionable for AFC title game, reportedly got multiple stitches on hand

Although no one seems to know how bad Tom Brady's injury is, it's serious enough that the Patriots have listed him as questionable for Sunday's AFC Championship game against the Jaguars.

Of course, Brady's so competitive that as long as he's able to walk, you have to figure he's going to play against Jacksonville. Brady's health has been in question since Wednesday when he injured his hand in practice.

The Patriots haven't given any details on the severity of the injury, but it appears that Brady had to get several stitches on his right hand. According to Michael Felger of 98.5 the Sports Hub in Boston, Brady had to get four stitches on one of his knuckles, which is why he's been wearing a glove to practice all week. It would also explain why he even wore a pair of gloves to his press conference on Friday.

One other observation on Brady's injury came from NFL.com's Mike Garafolo, who was told that Brady's hand was a bloody mess after he hit it on the buckle of someone's helmet.

Whatever happened was bad enough that it kept Brady from fully participating in any Patriots' practice this week. After being limited on Wednesday, Brady didn't practice on Thursday and then was listed as a limited participant on Friday.

When Brady held his only press conference of the week on Friday, he was evasive when he was asked whether or not he thought he would end up playing on Sunday.

"We'll see," Brady said.

Despite being limited in practice, Brady described the Patriots' Friday session as "fun." Of course, it's impossible to say how much fun Brady had since he wouldn't even't tell us whether he threw a single pass during practice.

"I'm not talking about that," Brady said.

If you missed Brady's press conference and you want to try and read between the lines -- Is he injured? Is he healthy? Will he actually play? -- you can see the entire interview below.

Tom Brady addresses the media ahead of the AFC Championship game.



#JAXvsNE #NFLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/Aqj4fyCqnZ — NFL (@NFL) January 19, 2018

Based on his comments, it's hard to tell if Brady will be playing against the Jaguars, but one of his teammate's sounded slightly more optimistic. Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola said that Brady "looked good" at practice and also added that he looked "like Tom Brady."

As for whether or not Brady will play against the Jaguars, Amendola gave an answer that seemed to imply that he expects Brady to play.

"Tom always tends to show up in big games," Amendola said. "This is a big game."

Brady's injury has been wreaking havoc on the point spread this week. Oddsmakers in Las Vegas are so unsure about his game status that the point spread on the game has dropped from the Patriots being favored by 9 (-9 points) to the Patriots being favored by 7.5. A 1.5-point drop over a 48 hour period is a freefall in Vegas.

Besides Brady, LaAdrian Waddle (knee), Alan Branch (knee), Rex Burkhead (knee) and Mike Gillislee (knee) have all been listed as questionable for this week's game.

To find out how all of this turns out, you're going to have to tune-in to the AFC Championship game at 3:05 p.m. ET on Sunday. You can watch the game on CBS or live stream on CBS All Access.