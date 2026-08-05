Top 10 offensive and defensive play-callers entering 2026: Sean McVay, Mike Macdonald lead way

As the season rapidly approaches, CBS Sports' NFL experts ranked the top 10 offensive play-callers and top 10 defensive play-callers entering the 2026 season.

Like the top 10 head coaches list, which came out Monday, these lists produced a wide variety of answers. In fact, 19 different defensive play-callers received at least one vote, by far the largest number of any single vote in this series, which included all offensive positions and all defensive positions as well. Note that many head coaches are also a play-caller for one side of the ball, too, so they may feature on both the head coach and play-caller lists.

Each voter ranked their top 10 head coaches, and each spot was assigned a point value: 10 points for a first-place vote, nine for a second-place vote and so on, down to one point for a 10th-place vote.

Panel: Zach Pereles, Jared Dubin, Tyler Sullivan, Jordan Dajani, Bryan DeArdo, Josh Edwards, Garrett Podell, R.J. White, Carter Bahns, Mike Renner, J.P. Acosta, Leger Douzable

Offensive play-callers

1. Sean McVay, Rams coach

Points: 105 | Highest rank: 1 | Lowest rank: 3

Finished 1st in coach rankings

Just like at head coach, McVay leads the way at offensive play-caller. His synergy with Matthew Stafford hit a new high in 2025, when the Rams finished first in yards per game, yards per play, first downs per game, points per game and success rate. McVay's cutting edge was once again on display, with the Rams leaning heavily into three-tight end sets. Los Angeles' 30.5% rate of 13 personnel was by far the highest in the league, with the Steelers second at 13.5%.

2. Kyle Shanahan, 49ers coach

Points: 100 | Highest rank: 1 | Lowest rank: 3

Finished 3rd in coach rankings

Shanahan's ability to scheme pass catchers open is second to none, and it has benefitted quarterbacks for over a decade now. The son of two-time Super Bowl champion Mike Shanahan, Kyle led successful offenses in Houston, Washington and Atlanta before earning the top coaching gig in San Francisco. In Washington, he helped engineer Robert Griffin III's rookie breakout; in Atlanta, he turned Matt Ryan into an MVP; and in San Francisco, both Jimmy Garoppolo and Brock Purdy have thrived.

3. Ben Johnson, Bears coach

Points: 90 | Highest rank: 1 | Lowest rank: 4

Finished 6th in coach rankings

Johnson's one-year leap to star head coach has been impressive, but there's been little doubting his offensive magic for a few years now, after he lifted the Lions' offense into a premier unit. Johnson does excellent with quarterbacks, yes, but his true best attribute might be with his offensive line schemes, whether in run blocking or pass blocking. The Bears fifth in PFF's pass-blocking grades and fifth in PFF's run-blocking grades last year.

4. Andy Reid, Chiefs coach

Points: 63 | Highest rank: 3 | Lowest rank: Unranked

Finished 4th in coach rankings

Reid and Patrick Mahomes were hitting unprecedented heights in their first few years together before a recent fall off. That dip coincided with Matt Nagy's return to Kansas City, and the Chiefs decided to move on from Nagy and back to Eric Bieniemy -- the offensive coordinator from the more successful 2018-22 run -- in an attempt to get back on course.

5. Mike McDaniel, Chargers offensive coordinator

Points: 54 | Highest rank: 4 | Lowest rank: 10

The lone non-head coach to make this top 10, McDaniel has the creativity to unlock the Chargers' considerable offensive talents this year. Though he gained more notoriety in Miami for helping turn Tua Tagovailoa around (at least for a few years), McDaniel is a truly terrific run-game schemer. Last year, the Dolphins finished fourth in yards per carry and second in explosive run rate.

6. Klint Kubiak, Raiders coach

Points: 49 | Highest rank: 4 | Lowest rank: 10

Kubiak had a solid debut as an offensive coordinator in 2021 with the Vikings, but Minnesota fired Mike Zimmer at the end of the season. In 2024, Kubiak got his second chance, this time with the Saints, but New Orleans ended up going through three different starting quarterbacks and moving on to a new regime, too. The third time was the charm, though. Kubiak's heavy play-action attack helped Sam Darnold thrive and turned Jaxon Smith-Njigba into a superstar. Kubiak has his work cut out for him in Las Vegas.

7. Liam Coen, Jaguars coach

Points: 44 | Highest rank: 4 | Lowest rank: 10

Coen's first NFL job came as an assistant wide receivers coach for the Rams in 2018, but he moved up the ranks quickly, and a strong 2024 as Buccaneers offensive coordinator helped him land the top job in Jacksonville last year. It took a bit, but Trevor Lawrence eventually caught fire as the Jaguars finished 13-4, their most wins in a season in the 21st century.

8. Kevin O'Connell, Vikings coach

Points: 30 | Highest rank: 4 | Lowest rank: Unranked

This season figures to be a crucial one for O'Connell, who has alternated excellent seasons with middling ones. He went 13-4 in his debut year with Kirk Cousins, then 7-10 when Cousins tore his Achilles, then 14-3 with Sam Darnold, then 9-8 last year while cycling through J.J. McCarthy, Carson Wentz and Max Brosmer. Kyler Murray could hold the key to getting things back on track in Minnesota, and it's a big bet for O'Connell, who will also hope to improve his team's running game.

9. Matt LaFleur, Packers coach

Points: 25 | Highest rank: 4 | Lowest rank: Unranked

Finished 10th in coach rankings

LaFleur's offenses have finished in the top dozen in yards four of the last six seasons, but it's ability to adjust on the fly that earns him some props, too: He helped Malik Willis play at en extremely high level several times in the past few seasons when Jordan Love got hurt. Love's ascension has been impressive, too.

10. Shane Steichen, Colts coach

Points: 22 | Highest rank: 7 | Lowest rank: Unranked

Many laughed when the Colts brought in Daniel Jones to compete with Anthony Richardson last year, but those pundits quickly quieted when Jones had the Colts' offense rolling before injuries came into play. Steichen's play action-heavy scheme and ability to work in three-wide receiver sets

Also receiving votes ...

Josh McDaniels, Patriots offensive coordinator (Points: 21 | Highest rank: 6)

Brian Schottenheimer, Cowboys coach (Points: 2 | Highest rank: 10)

Defensive play-callers

1. Mike Macdonald, Seahawks coach

Points: 120 | Highest rank: 1 | Lowest rank: 1

Macdonald is the unanimous No. 1 after leading the Seahawks to a Super Bowl win. His ability to incorporate different, creative, matchup-specific schemes every week is a testament to how good of a game planner and teacher he is. In the Super Bowl, for example, he used Devon Witherspoon as a pass rusher six times, one of which resulted in a sack, another of which resulted in an interception. Prior to that game, Witherspoon hadn't rushed the passer since Week 16.

2. Steve Spagnuolo, Chiefs defensive coordinator

Points: 90 | Highest rank: 2 | Lowest rank: 5

Even amid a down year in Kansas City, Spagnuolo's unit ranked 10th in total defense and sixth in scoring defense. Spagnuolo has an innate ability to dial up the right call in crucial moments, often sending a well-timed, unique pressure package on a big third or fourth down. Now 66, he's still getting it done.

3. Jesse Minter, Ravens coach

Points: 89 | Highest rank: 2 | Lowest rank: 8

From the University of Michigan to the Los Angeles Chargers, Minter excelled as a defensive coordinator under Jim Harbaugh. Now, he's a head coach for the first time, succeeding Jim's brother John in Baltimore. Minter's defenses have a knack for being disciplined, and he has gotten terrific play out of his secondaries especially.

4. Vic Fangio, Eagles defensive coordinator

Points: 83 | Highest rank: 2 | Lowest rank: 7

Fangio, who has been a defensive coordinator for eight different teams, has been successful just about everywhere. The Eagles ranked first in total defense and second in scoring defense in 2024, his first year in Philadelphia, and were fifth in scoring defense last year. Fangio's two-high safety look has become the favored way to prevent big plays across the NFL.

5. Brian Flores, Vikings defensive coordinator

Points: 81 | Highest rank: 2 | Lowest rank: 8

After Macdonald, defensive play-callers No. 2-5 were separated by a mere nine points, so if we're tiering them, Flores really belongs in Tier 2, even if he finished No. 5 overall. In fact, Flores received two second-place votes and three third-place votes. Flores' uber-aggressive scheme -- the Vikings led the NFL in pressure rate last year -- is rattles many a quarterback from the get-go.

6. Robert Saleh, Titans coach

Points: 49 | Highest rank: 2 | Lowest rank: 10

Saleh is back in the top gig after a second stint as 49ers defensive coordinator. Things fell apart in his first head-coaching job, with the Jets, but perhaps he is better prepared to succeed this time in Tennessee. Saleh's ability to get passable defense in San Francisco in 2025 despite multiple injuries was an impressive display of perseverance, ingenuity and adjusting on the fly.

7. Chris Shula, Rams defensive coordinator

Points: 47 | Highest rank: 5 | Lowest rank: Unranked

Shula was on all but one ballot, and he is equipped with the most pass-rushing (see: Myles Garrett) and cornerback (see: Trent McDuffie, Jaylen Watson) talent he has ever had. The Rams have turned many mid- or late-round draft picks and journeymen into standouts -- or at least starters -- under Shula, whose creativity in using and replacing blitzers stands out.

8. Vance Joseph, Broncos defensive coordinator

Points: 30 | Highest rank: 6 | Lowest rank: Unranked

Joseph's Broncos defense led the NFL with 68 sacks last year, 11 more than any other team and four short of tying the 1984 Bears for most in a season. Joseph's ability to put his pass rushers in positions to succeed is a big reason why. Having Patrick Surtain in the secondary certainly doesn't hurt, either.

9. Anthony Campanile, Jaguars defensive coordinator

Points: 17 | Highest rank: 6 | Lowest rank: Unranked

Campanile earned rave reviews -- and some head coach interviews -- after a defensive coordinator debut season that had the Jaguars 11th in total defense, eighth in scoring defense and second in takeaways. Campanile, who has experience coaching both sides of the ball, uses a variety of schemes from week to week.

10. Matt Burke, Texans defensive coordinator

Points: 16 | Highest rank: 6 | Lowest rank: Unranked

DeMeco Ryans handed off defensive play-calling duties to Burke early last season, and it worked perfectly. Houston ranked first in total defense and second in scoring defense. A linebacker coach from 2009-16, Burke helped unlock a breakout season from Azeez Al-Shaair in 2025.

Also receiving votes ...

Lou Anarumo, Colts defensive coordinator (Points: 11 | Highest rank: 6)

Jeff Hafley, Dolphins coach (Points: 8 | Highest rank: 8)

Todd Bowles, Buccaneers coach (Points: 7 | Highest rank: 5)

Zak Kuhr, Patriots defensive coordinator (Points: 4 | Highest rank: 7)

Raheem Morris, 49ers defensive coordinator (Points: 3 | Highest rank: 8)

Christian Parker, Cowboys defensive coordinator (Points: 2 | Highest rank: 9)

Brandon Staley, Saints defensive coordinator (Points: 1 | Highest rank: 10)

Patrick Graham, Steelers defensive coordinator (Points: 1 | Highest rank: 10)

Jim Leonhard, Bills defensive coordinator (Points: 1 | Highest rank: 10)