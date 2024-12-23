Christmas is around the corner, and special gifts await for plenty. But which players, coaches and teams have already brightened the holiday season for their fans? Here, we've identified some of the best surprise gifts at each position around the NFL, from quarterback to head coach:

Cast off by multiple franchises, Darnold has found new life as the surprisingly resilient and authoritative arm of Kevin O'Connell's attack, feeding the Minnesota Vikings' elite wideouts without fear.

The Philadelphia Eagles paid big bucks for their ex-rival, but he's been nearly unstoppable as a home run hitter behind their front, coasting to a career-high rushing total as the game's most dynamic ball carrier.

The Los Angeles Chargers have been hit or miss as an offense, but their second-round rookie has been ultra-reliable for Justin Herbert, well on pace to set franchise records for a rookie pass catcher.

The Las Vegas Raiders broadcast high hopes for Bowers by drafting him 13th overall, but he's exceeded even those expectations, becoming just the third rookie tight end to eclipse 1,000 receiving yards.

He's been a household name as an interior lineman for a long time, but Zeitler has arguably offered career production at age 34, pairing with the rest of the Detroit Lions' vaunted front to propel a juggernaut.

Chris Jones is the heart of the Kansas City Chiefs' defense, but Wharton had only ever started three games prior to 2024. His career-high 5.5 sacks have been an underrated piece of a top-five unit.

Signed to a one-year deal after four seasons as a reserve with the New Orleans Saints, his physicality and sideline-to-sideline marks (130+ tackles, 3.5 sacks) have anchored a tough Philadelphia Eagles defense.

One year after emerging as a situational edge rusher, Bonitto has become a bona fide sack artist for the Denver Broncos, up to a career-high 11.5 sacks as maybe their best player not named Patrick Surtain II.

The Eagles spent a first-round pick on Mitchell, but oftentimes corners take time to adapt to the NFL. Not the Toledo product, who's arguably been the Birds' stingiest cover man as a perimeter starter.

A Defensive Rookie of the Year candidate in 2023, Branch has gone from promising to imposing at the back end of Detroit's defense, making his presence felt as both a ballhawk and hard hitter.

The Dallas Cowboys may not be the star-studded affair they often think they are, but Turpin has provided all kinds of juice as a return man, leading the NFL with more than 30 yards per run-back.

HC: Kevin O'Connell

Two years after excelling in crunch time to lead the Minnesota Vikings to a 13-4 finish, he's already up to 13 wins again, getting career production from Sam Darnold and a surprisingly balanced NFC contender.

OC: Liam Coen

Hired to replace Dave Canales, the former Kentucky and Los Angeles Rams offensive guru has found a groove in partnership with Baker Mayfield, making the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a high-scoring squad.

DC: Vic Fangio

One of the most respected defensive minds in the game, he's helped instill a legitimate old-school edge, complete with extracurricular physicality, to give the Eagles one of the tougher units in the NFL.

Team: Detroit Lions

The Lions were the darlings of the NFL in 2023, surging all the way to the NFC title game. Somehow they're even more creative, feisty and explosive this time around, with Dan Campbell still at the helm.