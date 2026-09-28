Wide receiver Tyreek Hill is currently a free agent, and it looks like he's ready to land with a team. On Monday, he tweeted, "It's almost time to get off the couch and get to work."

The five-time first-team All-Pro is recovering from a gruesome injury after suffering a torn ACL and tearing multiple ligaments in his knee in 2025, ending his season after four games. His agent Drew Rosenhaus said he expected him to sign with a contender around October. Well... October is now approaching, and the eight-time Pro Bowler seems anxious to get back out there.

Hill is waiting to be medically cleared before he can sign with a team, and if he does pass his physical, a new contract could come sooner rather than later.

He last suited up for the Miami Dolphins, who cut him in February. Hill played for Miami from 2022 to 2025, playing in 91 games and starting 73 during that period. In those four years, he tallied 340 receptions for 4,733 yards and 27 touchdowns. In 2023, his 1,799 receiving yards were a league best (and the best of his career), and his 13 receiving touchdowns were tied for most in the NFL (also a career best).

His career started in Kansas City in 2016, when the Chiefs drafted him in the fifth round. During his six years there, he won a Super Bowl and became a key part of the offense. Over his career, he has 819 receptions for 11,363 receiving yards and 83 receiving touchdowns. He also has 819 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns. He is one of the top wide receivers of this decade, thanks to his speed and ability to make big plays.

The 32-year-old may not be in his "prime" anymore, but he is not worried about age slowing him down. Hill is active on NFL Twitter and recently defended his age. After a video of Hill working out on a beach went viral, Hill responded, "bro 32 is not old still prime years lol."

However, age isn't the only concern future teams may bring up. Recovering from an injury like that is no easy feat. But with so many injuries across the league just three weeks into the season, several teams could reach out looking for help on offense.

Where could Hill sign this season? Here are a few landing spots:

49ers

The 49ers have been hit the hardest this season in terms of injuries. Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk is estranged from the team, and WRs De'Zhaun Stribling, Demarcus Robinson, Christian Kirk and Ricky Pearsall are all on IR. To make matters worse, star wide receiver Mike Evans was carted to the locker room on Sunday with a rib injury, and it's not known yet whether or not he'll miss time. Their passing game is faring well this season with Brock Purdy leading the charge, but Evans' injury could stall their production. Hill could add some depth as the injuries continue to pile up.

Patriots

Whether the Patriots can be considered contenders at this point is up for debate, as their struggles on offense have been a big part of their 1-2 sloppy start. With wide receiver A.J. Brown on injured reserve, quarterback Drake Maye could use a seasoned and dependable weapon. The Patriots lost WR Kayshon Boutte this offseason, and through three weeks, Romeo Doubs, DeMario Douglas and Mack Hollins have not been enough to get the offense to where it was last year. The Patriots were in the Super Bowl a season ago, so despite their slow start, they might be a group Hill sees potential in.

Vikings

The Vikings are 3-0, and while they are off to a hot start, their passing game hasn't excelled. They rank second-to-last in passing yards with 462 (behind only the Chicago Bears, who have played one less game), and they rank middle of the pack in receiving touchdowns with four. Star wide receiver Justin Jefferson went down in Sunday's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the severity of the injury is not yet known. If he is going to miss some time, that could make a WR an even greater need.

Chiefs

A reunion with the Chiefs could happen. Kansas City is certainly a contender, starting the season 3-0 and seemingly turning things around after missing the playoffs last year. The Chiefs are known to always be down to add more talent and improve their passing game. Hill has expressed interest in the past in having a second stint with the Chiefs, and since they didn't do much to boost the WR room this offseason, it would make sense for the team as well.





Ravens

The Ravens are another team I could see making a push for a veteran presence, and there have been whispers around the league that Baltimore could be a fit for the Pro Bowler. This offseason, the Ravens lost Isaiah Likely and DeAndre Hopkins, meaning they could have the room and desire to fit a veteran. Baltimore tends to like adding star wide receivers toward the end of their careers, like Hopkins and Odell Beckham Jr. recently. It's all adding up to look like a good fit to help Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore offense get over the hump and go far in the playoffs.