Free agent wide receiver Tyreek Hill intends to play this season after taking his time during rehabilitation from a torn ACL. The Dolphins cut Hill in February prior to contract guarantees kicking in for the 2026 season. Hill's extension signed last offseason was worth $90 million, with a final year cap hit of nearly $52 million.

Drew Rosenhaus, Hill's agent, said his client is waiting until medical clearance to sign with a new team. He wants to play for a contender.

"He had a really tough injury. This wasn't your run-of-the-mill ACLs," Rosenhaus said during a recent appearance on the Stephen A. Smith Show. "It was a multiple ligament injury, and he absolutely is on track for the start of the regular season. In talking to Tyreek, our focus is on him getting back to 100%. I spoke to his doctors recently. He's on point to be ready for the season."

Hill recorded 21 catches for 265 yards and a touchdown last season, this coming after his production totals in 2024 marked the lowest of his career.

Hill's first two seasons with the Dolphins were arguably the best of his career, at least individually altering a pair of 119-catch, 1,700-yard seasons. His 13 touchdown catches in 2023 were the second-most in a single season during his career. Hill spent his first six years with the Kansas City Chiefs, one of the teams that could pursue him as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career. Hill is an eight-time Pro Bowl selection and won a Super Bowl in Kansas City to end the 2019 season.

Hill's 11,363 career receiving yards rank ninth-most by a player in his first 10 seasons in NFL history, and his 28 touchdowns of 50 yards or longer are the fourth-most all time. Despite last season's injury, Hill should command considerable interest from a list of playoff-anxious suitors in need of a reliable target in the passing game.

Tyreek Hill landing spots

A "contender" could be any of the following teams seeking a pass-catching weapon — the Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Chargers, San Francisco 49ers and New England Patriots come to mind. The Minnesota Vikings have reported interest in signing a new target for Kyler Murray, whom they signed on a one-year deal.

The Ravens committed to various veteran receivers in recent years, including signing DeAndre Hopkins, Odell Beckham Jr. and Dez Bryant. The Patriots released Stefon Diggs to improve cap space and, thus far, added Romeo Doubs in free agency to lead their wideout group.