Tyreek Hill has no hard feelings following his release from the Miami Dolphins and wants the rest of the NFL to know he's anxious to get back on the field for the 2026 season. Grateful for the opportunity in Miami after four seasons with the franchise, the five-time All-Pro broke his silence this week after the roster move and said he is focused on a return to playing at an elite level.

Hill's release comes ahead of contract guarantees that would've taken effect during the 2026 season. Hill suffered a devastating, season-ending knee injury in September and is expected to miss much of the offseason in recovery.

"Every chapter in life has taught me something. This one taught me leadership, resilience and mostly gratitude," Hill wrote Monday on Instagram. "The love I have for this game is unexplainable. And right now, this offseason, for the first time ever, The Cheetah is all the way turned up and locked in. Focused. The Cheetah don't slow down, ever."

Hill recorded 21 catches for 265 yards and a touchdown last season prior to injury, this coming after his production totals in 2024 marked the lowest of his career. By cutting Hill and three others on Monday in a series of cost-cutting decisions, the Dolphins saved nearly $70 million in cap space ahead of next season.

Hill said he felt "loved" in Miami and singled out Dolphins fans.

"Y'all are different man," Hill wrote. "The way you showed up for us week after week, no matter the outcome — that love was real. I feel it thru out the city and every time I stepped into Hard Rock. Miami, you have became my home."

Hill's first two seasons with the Dolphins were arguably the best of his career, at least individually altering a pair of 119-catch, 1,700-yard campaigns. His 13 touchdown catches in 2023 were the second-most in a single season during his career.

Hill spent his first six years with the Kansas City Chiefs, one of the teams who could pursue him as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career. Hill is an eight-time Pro Bowl selection and won a Super Bowl in Kansas City to end the 2019 season.

Hill's 11,363 career receiving yards rank ninth-most by a player in his first 10 seasons in NFL history, and his 28 touchdowns of 50 yards or longer are the fourth-most all time. Despite last season's injury, Hill should command considerable interest from a list of playoff-anxious suitors in need of a reliable target in the passing game.

Potential landing spots could include the Bills, Chargers, 49ers and Patriots — teams who could all use assistance from a premier wideout who already have a franchise quarterback in tow for next season.

Hill's medical evaluations during the court process will be vital to his future signings. After his knee dislocation in Week 4 last season, Hill underwent successful surgery for an ACL tear and is already walking without a brace.