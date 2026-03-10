Romeo Doubs has the chance to be the No. 1 receiver for the Patriots in 2026 after he agreed to a four-year, $70 million contract Tuesday. We'll see if New England is done adding to its receiving corps this offseason, but Doubs landed in a great spot for his Fantasy value.



Fantasy managers should draft Doubs as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver as early as Round 6. He has the chance for a career year as the top weapon for Drake Maye.



In four seasons with the Packers, Doubs never averaged 12 PPR points per game. His best season was 2025, when he had 55 catches for 724 yards and six touchdowns on 85 targets, and he averaged 11.9 PPR points.



Doubs is expected to replace Stefon Diggs, who averaged 14.2 PPR points per game in 2025 with 85 catches for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns on 102 targets. Diggs averaged six targets per game last season, and that's a good number for Doubs.



He had eight games in 2025 with at least six targets, and he scored at least 13.2 PPR points in five of them. He averaged 16.8 PPR points over that span.



Doubs will compete for targets with Mack Hollins, Kayshon Boutte, and Kyle Williams, but Doubs should stand out from that group. We still have to see what New England does the rest of this offseason at receiver, but adding Doubs was a good move that should allow him to have the best year of his career.