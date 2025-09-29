Two Monday Night Football games close out Week 4 of the NFL schedule, including the New York Jets vs. the Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals vs. the Denver Broncos. That makes it the perfect time to use the latest Underdog Fantasy promo code CBSSPORTS2. The Jets and Dolphins feature two AFC East teams looking to stay relevant and can be played on the best DFS apps. The Bengals and Broncos, meanwhile, are trying to make some noise in the AFC playoff race which will be raging all season. The Underdog Fantasy promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5, get $100 offer. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog Fantasy bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog Fantasy promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog Fantasy promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog Fantasy bonus code on Monday, September 29

After downloading the Underdog Fantasy app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog Fantasy deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome bonus.

Get started here:

Best NFL Underdog Fantasy picks for September 29

RB Breece Hall, New York Jets, 0.5 rushing + receiving touchdowns - Higher (1.08x)

Hall can be a big part of the Jets offense. Last year he rushed for 876 yards, scoring five touchdowns on 209 carries, while catching 57 passes for 483 yards and three touchdowns. Although he is looking to find the end zone for the first time in 2025, he has 38 rushes for 157 yards and eight receptions for 78 yards. In a 34-32 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1, he carried 19 times for 107 yards, while catching four passes for 38 yards. Pick it at Underdog:

RB De'Von Achane, Miami Dolphins, 5.5 receptions - Higher (1.02x)

The third-year veteran has been a weapon out of the backfield, both rushing and catching the ball. In three games, he has carried 30 times for 147 yards, while catching 18 passes for 141 yards and two touchdowns. In a 33-27 loss against New England in Week 2, he caught eight passes for 92 yards and a score. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

WR Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals, 5.5 receptions - Higher (1.08x)

After being shut down in Week 1 in a 17-16 win over the Cleveland Browns, Chase came back with a 14-catch, 165-yard and one-touchdown performance in a 31-27 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. He caught five passes for 50 yards last week in a 48-10 loss at Minnesota. In 17 games last season, Chase averaged more than seven catches per contest with 127 receptions for 1,708 yards and 17 touchdowns. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 5.91x.

With football season now here, the SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NFL picks for every game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NFL picks on Underdog Fantasy.

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS_.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).