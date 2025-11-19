The wire was at max capacity in Week 11 as it felt like every game came down on it at once. This past Sunday, five teams recorded the game-winning score on the final play, which was tied for the most on a single day in NFL history. Some of those helped propel teams to upsets such as the Broncos, Panthers and Bears while others fended them off like the Texans and Dolphins.

Meanwhile, the Browns and Giants put the Ravens and Packers, respectively, on upset alert for a moment before those favorites eventually flexed their muscles en route to victory. And credit to the Jacksonville Jaguars for defending EverBank Stadium with a blowout win over the Los Angeles Chargers as a home underdog. However you looked in Week 11, it seemed as if there was an upset brewing, which means Week 12 has a lot to live up to.

Below, we'll dive into this upcoming slate and identify five favorites who could be on upset alert if they are not careful.

When: 1 p.m. ET | Where: Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City)

1 p.m. ET | Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City) TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+

CBS | Paramount+ Colts ML odds: +154

This line feels like it's leaning more on reputation than on how these teams are currently playing in 2025. Kansas City has fallen back down to .500, dropping a must-win divisional game to the Broncos coming out of their bye week. Now, they head back to Arrowhead set to host arguably the best team in the AFC in the Colts, after Indianapolis was just on the bye in Week 11.

The Chiefs have played far better at home compared to on the road (4-1 straight up versus 1-3 straight up), but Indy is a different beast entirely. The club currently ranks first in points (32.1) and yards (396.9) per game, and yards per play (6.4). Patrick Mahomes is averaging 28.6 points per game at home this season but has been uncharacteristically spotty. If the Chiefs fifind themselves in a hole, the Colts could simply lean on Jonathan Taylor to keep the ball out of Mahomes' hands down the stretch.

Cleveland Browns at Las Vegas Raiders (-3.5)

When: 4:05 p.m. ET | Where: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas)

4:05 p.m. ET | Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas) TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+

CBS | Paramount+ Browns ML odds: +148

Cleveland rookie Shedeur Sanders will be under center for his first career start. While Sanders didn't impress much in his brief showing under duress last week, he should be better prepared this week with a slew of first-team practices under his belt. But identifying Las Vegas as a potential upset candidate doesn't have much to do with who is and who isn't under center for the Browns.

Really, it's about the Raiders' offense having to face Cleveland's defense. The Browns are allowing just 4.8 yards per play this season, which is the fourth-fewest in the NFL entering Week 12. Cleveland has also forced 10 takeaways over the past four weeks, and now squares up against a Las Vegas offense that continues to look lost. The Raiders are 30th in yards per play (4.7) and total yards per game (269.0), and tied for 30th in points per game (15.5).

If that persists and Cleveland's defense continues to generate takeaways, Sanders and the rest of the Browns' offense may not need to do much heavy lifting to put up points.

When: 4:25 p.m. ET | Where: Caesars Superdome (New Orleans)

4:25 p.m. ET | Caesars Superdome (New Orleans) TV: Fox | Stream: (Fubo, try for free)

Fox | (Fubo, try for free) Falcons ML odds: +108

This is admittedly a rough spot for Atlanta. The club is coming off back-to-back overtime losses, including one in Germany back in Week 10. They're riding a five-game losing streak and will now be without starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and top wideout Drake London due to injury. That's why they find themselves as underdogs, despite the Saints coming into this matchup 2-8 on the year. Yes, New Orleans will have the rest advantage coming off of their bye, but this is still a roster starved for talent, making this a true coin flip. Kirk Cousins will get the start for Atlanta, and while he's certainly well into the back end of his career, this is a game where Bijan Robinson could carry them to victory. In his career, Robinson has enjoyed playing against New Orleans, totaling five touchdowns in four career games. If the defense can keep Tyler Shough in check, there's a path for Atlanta to snap this losing streak.

Buffalo Bills (-5.5) at Houston Texans

When: Thursday, 8:15 a.m. ET | Where: NRG Stadium (Houston)

Thursday, 8:15 a.m. ET | NRG Stadium (Houston) Stream: Prime Video

Prime Video Texans ML odds: +210

It'll be Davis Mills once again for the Texans as C.J. Stroud is still sidelined with a concussion. So far, the veteran quarterback has been solid filling in and is actually 4-1 over his past five starts, including a 2-0 stretch this season.

Josh Allen is coming off a herculean six-touchdown game against the Buccaneers on Sunday, but Buffalo needed that type of showing to fend off Tampa Bay. While he's absolutely capable of once again putting up video game-like numbers, it'll be much tougher against this Houston defense.

The Texans lead the NFL in fewest opponents' points per game (16.3) and opponent total yards per game (258.1). They've allowed fewer than 20 points in seven of their 10 games season season, and are currently riding a seven-game streak of allowing fewer than 200 passing yards. With that in mind, it'll be tough sledding Thursday for Allen and company.

Meanwhile, Buffalo's defense is reeling at the moment, allowing 30 or more points in back-to-back games. The Bills' run defense has been abysmal, surrendering 5.4 yards per carry (second-most in the NFL). That could result in a strong day for the Texans on the ground, which could help tip the scales in favor of an upset.

Jacksonville Jaguars (-2.5) at Arizona Cardinals

When: 4:05 p.m. ET | Where: State Farm Stadium (Glendale)

4:05 p.m. ET | State Farm Stadium (Glendale) TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+

CBS | Paramount+ Cardinals ML odds: +123

The Jaguars responded well after a fourth-quarter collapse to the Texans in Week 10, blowing out the Chargers at home this past Sunday. But just when you think that this Jacksonville team has figured things out and turned a corner, it falls back down to earth, which makes this cross-country matchup against Arizona a bit worrisome for the Jaguars.

The Cardinals were just embarrassed by divisional opponents in back-to-back weeks with the Seahawks dropping 44 points against them and then the 49ers scoring a season-high 41 points. As the Cardinals gear up for this matchup against Jacksonville, they'll be facing off against an offense with less firepower.

The Jags are averaging just 5.0 yards per play, which is tied for the fifth-fewest in the NFL. If Arizona's defense improved slightly against a lesser offense than the two that it's previously played, the Cardinals' offense is good enough to put up points and stay competitive.

This is also a good matchup for Trey McBride. The Jags are giving up the sixth-most receiving yards per game to tight ends this season and tied for the second-most receiving touchdowns allowed to tight ends.