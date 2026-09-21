Kyler Murray has cleared concussion protocol and will start in the Vikings' upcoming game against the Buccaneers, coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters on Monday.

Murray, 29, missed Week 2 and much of Week 1 after sustaining the injury in the first quarter of Minnesota's season opener against the Packers. He was 3-of-5 for 18 yards with an interception before leaving the game. He spent last week in the NFL's concussion protocol.

In Murray's absence, the Vikings received solid quarterback play from veteran Carson Wentz. Wentz went 12-of-19 for 133 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions during Minnesota's Week 1 win. This past Sunday, Wentz went 11-of-20 for 143 yards and no turnovers as the Vikings upset the Bears in a defensive duel.

"We pride ourselves on taking care of the football," Wentz said afterward. "The second you get in a bad weather game, that needs to be on the highest alert because you know going in, it's probably not going to be a high-scoring game, so every possession matters and ending every possession with a kick is important."

Murray, a two-time Pro Bowler with the Cardinals who signed with the Vikings this offseason, will face a Buccaneers team still searching for their first win of the season. Tampa Bay lost a sloppy season opener in Cincinnati before the Browns upset them at home this past Sunday. Through two games, the Buccaneers' defense is just 24th in the NFL in points allowed and third-down efficiency, and 22nd in passing yards allowed. The unit is fifth in rushing yards allowed and seventh in red zone efficiency.

Murray will likely lean on veteran running back Aaron Jones against Tampa Bay. A former Pro Bowler, Jones ran for 105 yards on 23 carries during Sunday's 9-3 win over the Bears. Jones was the lone bright spot for a Vikings offense that gained just 246 yards and was just 3-of-13 on third down.

"He's a tough son of a gun," Wentz said of Jones following Sunday's win. "I've been a fan of Aaron's from way back when. We've both been in this league for a hot minute. When he was in Green Bay, just loved what he brought to the field. Getting to see him do that tonight, kind of carrying the load for everybody in a game that was wet, a tough one out there."