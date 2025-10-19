Skip to Main Content
Vikings vs. Eagles live updates: Score, analysis, highlights for Week 7 NFC game

Philadelphia is looking to snap a two-game losing streak, but it won't be easy in Minnesota

By
1 min read

The Philadelphia Eagles have lost two in a row, needing a victory to get their season back on track. While the Eagles are 4-2, they don't feel like a team that has won four of their first six games -- being out gained in every game. Coming off the mini-bye, the Eagles look to get their offense in the right direction against the Minnesota Vikings. 

Heading into Week 7, the Eagles offense averaged 274.6 yards per game (30th in NFL), 21.5 offensive points per game (18th), 4.7 yards per play (28th), 3.5 yards per carry (28th), and have a 34.7% third down conversion rate (27th). They also have a 44.4% three-and-out rate, which is second-highest in the NFL

Not an ideal week for the Eagles offense to get back on track, facing a Vikings defense that has allowed 19.4 points per game this season (5th in NFL), 289.8 yards per game (8th), and a third down conversion rate of just 30% (2nd). The Eagles also have the highest pressure rate allowed this season (40%), while Minnesota has the second-highest defensive pressure rate (44%) and blitz rate (38%) this season. 

Carson Wentz gets his fourth consecutive start for the Vikings this week, as J.J. McCarthy (ankle) is the emergency third quarterback. Wentz has played well filling in for McCarthy, completing 69% of his passes for 759 yards with five touchdowns to two interceptions in three games -- a passer rating of 99.5. 

Will the Eagles get back to their winning ways? Can Wentz beat his former team? Be sure to follow along all the updates and game analysis in the live blog below!

Where to watch Vikings vs. Eagles live 

  • Date: Sunday, Oct. 19 | Time: 1 p.m. ET
  • Location: U.S. Bank Stadium (Minneapolis, Minnesota)
  • TV: Fox | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Odds: Eagles -2.5; O/U 43.5
Updating Live
(5)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

Is this the week Saquon Barkley returns?

Barkley has averaged 4.9 YPC over his last two games, but the Eagles have to commit to the run more. They know the run game needs to get going if they are going to get the offense back on track. 

Jordan Mailata on getting the offense back to form:

"My attention moving forward is being the aggressor, be the plays I've always been, and that's how I can help this team out. As a whole I didn't think much of it. I kind of took the time to really think about how each of us can dominate our box and do our job then the rest will take care of itself. That's kind of the message I've been saying to our group. If we're in the gym, let's get a good workout in, let's put the work in. If we're on the field, let's get that work in and dominate. Just dominate our box."

Jeff Kerr
October 19, 2025, 4:48 PM
Oct. 19, 2025, 12:48 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

One solution to the Eagles edge rusher issues

Jihaad Campbell is lining up on the edge while Nakobe Dean is with Zack Baun at LB on the first team. There's a solution going forward. 

Campbell this week on what he can provide to the pass rush:

"I can provide a lot of different things. A lot of things that the team requires. That's just...there's no individual contractors in our rush game right? We all play as a whole. We all play as a team. Every time we see a tackle, we all see 11 hats around to the ball....Whatever that is required for the defense, I'm willing to do every time."

Jeff Kerr
October 19, 2025, 4:32 PM
Oct. 19, 2025, 12:32 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Is Brandon Graham returning?

There has been conversations about Brandon Graham coming out of retirement and returning to the Eagles, who are incredibly thin at edge rusher. Right now, the Eagles have Nolan Smith on IR, Jalyx Hunt, Patrick Johnson, Josh Uche, and Azeez Ojulari. They could use any help they can get.

Still need to add a pass rusher at the deadline.

Jeff Kerr
October 19, 2025, 4:12 PM
Oct. 19, 2025, 12:12 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Vikings inactives

Carson Wentz will start as JJ McCarthy is out. No Andrew Van Ginkel. Brian O'Neill is good to go. 

Jeff Kerr
October 19, 2025, 4:03 PM
Oct. 19, 2025, 12:03 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Eagles inactives

No A.J. Dillon, so Tank Bigsby will get some snaps at RB. Landon Dickerson (ankle) will start, same with Jalen Carter. 

Jeff Kerr
October 19, 2025, 4:02 PM
Oct. 19, 2025, 12:02 pm EDT
