Vikings vs. Eagles live updates: Score, analysis, highlights for Week 7 NFC game

The Philadelphia Eagles have lost two in a row, needing a victory to get their season back on track. While the Eagles are 4-2, they don't feel like a team that has won four of their first six games -- being out gained in every game. Coming off the mini-bye, the Eagles look to get their offense in the right direction against the Minnesota Vikings.

Heading into Week 7, the Eagles offense averaged 274.6 yards per game (30th in NFL), 21.5 offensive points per game (18th), 4.7 yards per play (28th), 3.5 yards per carry (28th), and have a 34.7% third down conversion rate (27th). They also have a 44.4% three-and-out rate, which is second-highest in the NFL.

Not an ideal week for the Eagles offense to get back on track, facing a Vikings defense that has allowed 19.4 points per game this season (5th in NFL), 289.8 yards per game (8th), and a third down conversion rate of just 30% (2nd). The Eagles also have the highest pressure rate allowed this season (40%), while Minnesota has the second-highest defensive pressure rate (44%) and blitz rate (38%) this season.

Carson Wentz gets his fourth consecutive start for the Vikings this week, as J.J. McCarthy (ankle) is the emergency third quarterback. Wentz has played well filling in for McCarthy, completing 69% of his passes for 759 yards with five touchdowns to two interceptions in three games -- a passer rating of 99.5.

Will the Eagles get back to their winning ways? Can Wentz beat his former team? Be sure to follow along all the updates and game analysis in the live blog below!

