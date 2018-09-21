Vikings will be without both Everson Griffen and Dalvin Cook when they host the Bills
Cook has a hamstring injury and Griffen hurt his knee
The Minnesota Vikings are extremely heavy favorites heading into their Week 3 matchup with the lowly Buffalo Bills, but they'll be shorthanded when they take the field. Coach Mike Zimmer announced on Friday that both running back Dalvin Cook and defensive end Everson Griffen will not play in the game.
Cook sustained a hamstring injury during last week's game and has only done work to the side of practice throughout this week. He'll be replaced in the lineup by Latavius Murray, who carried most of the load last year after Cook tore his ACL. He split work with Jerick McKinnon last season and will likely be trusted to handle things on his own for the most part this year, now that McKinnon is both in San Francisco and out for the year with a torn ACL of his own.
Griffen, meanwhile, was held out of practice entirely all week with a knee injury. He's been productive with a sack and two tackles for loss across the first two games of the year but the Vikes will have to do without him this weekend. Minnesota still has a whole bunch of talent along the defensive line and should be mostly fine against a middling Bills offense even without Griffen, but it's never a good sign when one of your best pass rushers misses an entire week of practice and then a game with an injury to his knee.
The Vikings have much more difficult games against the Rams and Eagles looming in Weeks 4 and 5, so it's possible they're just getting two of their most important players an extra bit of rest during what should be a soft matchup and probable victory.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Crowell's TD celebration ripped by coach
Isaiah Crowell probably won't be using this TD celebration ever again
-
Mock: Browns get Baker an outside WR
The Browns start to build around Mayfield with the best size-athleticism combo at receiver...
-
NFL DFS: Best Week 3 DraftKings lineups
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal DraftKings and FanDuel...
-
Keim: Rosen to start when time is right
Rosen is sitting behind Sam Bradford, who is struggling so far
-
What team now has longest win drought?
This drought is a distant second to the Browns' 635 days
-
NFL Week 3: Best underdog picks to back
SportsLine's red-hot NFL expert is all over the Bengals and another huge NFL underdog to win...