1 Matthew Stafford Los Angeles Rams QB

Matthew Stafford's 2025 campaign made him just the second qualified quarterback in the last 50 NFL seasons to lead the league in passing yards (4,707), passing touchdowns (46) and touchdown-to-interception ratio (46-8, 5.8) all in the same season. The other was Tom Brady during the New England Patriots' perfect 16-0 regular season. Not too shabby. The last time we saw Stafford was when he became the first QB in NFL history to lose a playoff game with 350-plus pass yards (374), three passing touchdowns and no turnovers in an NFC title game defeat at the eventual Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks. He starts 2026 atop these rankings.

2 Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs QB

If Patrick Mahomes wasn't coming off of a season-ending ACL and LCL tear in 2025, he would be atop this list as a three-time Super Bowl MVP and two-time league MVP. After being sacked a career-high 2.4 times per game in 2025, perhaps Super Bowl LX MVP running back Kenneth Walker III can provide better balance to the Chiefs' offense and help keep Mahomes upright in 2026.

3 Josh Allen Buffalo Bills QB

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen enters his ninth NFL season in 2026 as the owner of the most total touchdowns in a player's first nine seasons already with 301. He's the only player in NFL history with 25-plus passing touchdowns and 12-plus rushing touchdowns in a season, and Allen has accomplished the feat in each of the last three years. All that's missing is the playoff success, something he's very much responsible for after committing a playoff career-high four turnovers in the AFC divisional round loss at the Denver Broncos.

4 Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens QB

Lamar Jackson is tied with Aaron Rodgers for ownership of the highest passer rating in NFL history (102.2), and he ranks second in league history in touchdown-to-interception ratio (187-56, 3.3) behind only Rodgers. The two-time league MVP needs to return to the postseason in 2026 after a missed field goal at the buzzer of the regular season forced him to watch the playoffs from the couch.

5 Joe Burrow Cincinnati Bengals QB

Joe Burrow ranks top five in NFL history in completion percentage (68.5%, first), passing yards per game (270.3, fourth), touchdown-to-interception ratio (157-51, fifth) and passer rating (101.1) minimum 75 career starts. The problem is he hasn't played a postseason football game since the 2022 AFC title game. He'll start slipping down this list if the additions of Dexter Lawrence and others to his defense don't end that drought.

6 Drake Maye New England Patriots QB

Drake Maye earned 2025 NFL MVP runner-up honors after becoming the first quarterback since Tom Brady in the Patriots' perfect 16-0 regular season in 2007 to lead the NFL in record (14-3), completion percentage (72%) and passing yards per attempt (8.9). Maye's leadership in completion percentage last season was completely ethical as he became the first QB in the last 20 seasons to lead the league in that metric despite also having the longest average target depth in the NFL at 9.1 air yards. Maye could make another leap this season with A.J. Brown now at his disposal.

7 Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboys QB

Despite opposing defenses knowing Dak Prescott was dropping back to pass thanks to the Cowboys having the league's worst scoring defense (30.1 points per game allowed), he still threw for the third-most passing yards (4,552) and fourth-most passing touchdowns (30) in the entire league. Prescott and Josh Allen are the only QBs in NFL history to have produced 200-plus passing touchdowns and 30-plus rushing touchdowns in their first 10 seasons. A revamped defense in tandem with another stellar season from Prescott could see Dallas return to the playoffs in 2026.

8 Jordan Love Green Bay Packers QB

Only two quarterbacks have produced at least nine wins, 20-plus passing touchdowns and fewer than 12 interceptions in each of the last three seasons. That would be 2025 NFL MVP Matthew Stafford and Jordan Love, who just finished his first three seasons as the Green Bay Packers' starting quarterback in 2025. Love ranked inside the top 10 of plenty of efficiency metrics last season despite his offensive line allowing the fourth-highest QB pressure rate (40.9%) in the league. He could soar even higher in 2026 with more of the offense on his shoulders.

9 Justin Herbert Los Angeles Chargers QB

Justin Herbert had to navigate the NFL's worst NFL offensive line situation in 2025, and he was still able to drag the Chargers to the postseason. He's produced the second-most passing yards (24,820) through a player's first six seasons in NFL history, and having an innovative offensive coordinator in Mike McDaniel could help him make the leap many envision for him.

10 Jared Goff Detroit Lions QB

No one has thrown for more yards (18,206) or more passing touchdowns (130) across the last four seasons than Jared Goff. His lack of mobility when attempting to evade top-flight pass rushers is known, but he's still one of the league's most highly productive passers year after year.

11 Trevor Lawrence Jacksonville Jaguars QB

Trevor Lawrence's 38 total touchdowns in 2025 ranked as the third-most in football behind only the league's last two MVP winners: Matthew Stafford (46) and Josh Allen (39). He caught fire down the stretch, helping Jacksonville win its last eight regular-season games to secure the AFC South title. All Lawrence needs is a few more seasons at that type of level to climb the charts.

12 Brock Purdy San Francisco 49ers QB

Brock Purdy's situational efficiency in Kyle Shanahan's scheme reached new heights in 2025 with him completing 58.3% of his third- and fourth-down pass attempts, the highest rate by any quarterback in the last 35 seasons, per CBS Sports Research. Like the rest of the San Francisco roster, Purdy needs to work on improving his durability.

13 Caleb Williams Chicago Bears QB

Caleb Williams is the NFL's biggest rollercoaster quarterback. One moment he can produce a magical, highlight-reel touchdown. The next, he's throwing a mind-numbing interception or incompletion. Williams fell victim to hero ball too often in 2025 with the NFL's highest off-target rate (14.6%) and average time to throw (3.28 seconds). Becoming more efficient will allow Williams to achieve his sky-high potential.

14 Sam Darnold Seattle Seahawks QB

No quarterback has contributed to more wins the last two NFL regular seasons than Sam Darnold with his 28. He also ranks in the top five in the NFL in passing yards (8,367, third), passing yards per attempt (8.2, third) and passing touchdowns (60, tied for fifth) since 2024. That has to mean something.

15 Jayden Daniels Washington Commanders QB

Jayden Daniels' follow-up to a historic 2024 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year campaign in 2025 was marred by him missing 10 games with injuries. Can he keep himself healthy behind a Laremy Tunsil-less offensive line in 2026?

16 Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles QB

The Super Bowl LIX MVP is fresh off the most inefficient season of his career, producing a career-low in pass yards per attempt (7.1) and his lowest completion percentage (64.8%) since 2021, his first year as the Eagles' starting quarterback. He's never had the same play caller in his 10 combined seasons of college and NFL football, so perhaps he can find some consistency with new Eagles offensive coordinator Sean Mannion in 2026.

17 Baker Mayfield Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB

Baker Mayfield backslid with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2025, averaging his fewest passing yards per game (217.2) and throwing his fewest passing touchdowns (26) in a season since joining Tampa Bay in 2023. Across the final two-thirds of the season, he threw 14 touchdowns to 10 interceptions as the Buccaneers lost eight of their last 11 games to finish 8-9 and miss the playoffs.

18 Aaron Rodgers Pittsburgh Steelers QB

Aaron Rodgers can't pair the same, strong mobility he once had with his generational arm talent, but the old man still has some juice in his right arm as well as the same, historic efficiency. His 24-7 touchdown-to-interception ratio ranked seventh in the league while some of his other efficiency metrics ranked just above or below league average. Not bad for a 42-year-old. Now, he gets to run his ideal, West Coast offense after being reunited with Mike McCarthy.

19 Daniel Jones Indianapolis Colts QB

Daniel Jones profiled like a top 10 quarterback before he suffered some lower body injuries that eventually came back to bite him in the form of a torn Achilles tendon. He produced career highs in completion percentage (68%), passing yards per game (238.5) and yards per pass attempt (8.1) in 2025. Perhaps he can build upon that in Year 2 in Shane Steichen's offense.

20 C.J. Stroud Houston Texans QB

C.J. Stroud is still chasing the dragon that was his historic rookie year in 2023 when he led the NFL in passing yards per game (273.9) and touchdown-to-interception ratio (23-5). He's one of only four quarterbacks to win a playoff game in each of his four seasons, but he did everything he could to sabotage the Texans in the 2025 playoffs. Stroud became the first player in NFL playoff history with five-plus interceptions and five-plus fumbles in a single postseason. He matched his entire fumble and interception total (10) from the entire regular season, 14 games played, in Houston's two playoff games. This is a make-or-break year for Stroud given the Texans' defense should be the best in football.

21 Bo Nix Denver Broncos QB

Bo Nix is a tough quarterback to evaluate. He led the NFL with 612 pass attempts in 2025, but he still failed to crack 4,000 yards passing (3,931). His 6.4 yards per pass attempt ranked 28th among qualified quarterbacks, and his Broncos offense punted the football 75 times, the third-most in the NFL. Denver often seemed to be in close games last season because Sean Payton looked afraid to put more on Nix's plate. It will be interesting to see if that changes with Davis Webb calling plays as Nix returns from a broken ankle he suffered in January.

22 Bryce Young Carolina Panthers QB

Bryce Young is fresh off the best year of his career in 2025, producing bests in passing touchdowns (23), completion percentage (63.6%) and passing yards per game (188.2). However, his 3,011 yards passing last season rank as the third-fewest by a quarterback to make the playoffs in the last 20 seasons, minimum 16 games started per CBS Sports Research. The jury is still out on whether or not he can truly be the engine of a regular playoff team.

23 Tyler Shough New Orleans Saints QB

It's a small sample size, but in Tyler Shough's nine starts from Week 9 through the end of the 2025 season, he profiled as a top 10 quarterback. He ranked fourth in completion percentage (69.2%), ninth in passing yards (2,256), ninth in pass yards per attempt (7.6) and ninth in passer rating (95.8). Shough needs to improve his deep ball accuracy, but there's some potential here.

24 Kyler Murray Minnesota Vikings QB

Kyler Murray is in an ideal offensive ecosystem as the new starting quarterback of the Minnesota Vikings, but it's been a long time since the football world has truly seen Murray thrive. The last time was in the 2021 season, and since 2022, he's missed 30 of a possible 68 games. When he did play for the Arizona Cardinals in 2025, just five games, he averaged a career-low 227.0 total yards per game. It's unclear if he can still be a difference-making QB after the lower body injuries he's suffered throughout his career.

25 Malik Willis Miami Dolphins QB

Malik Willis revived his career as a Green Bay Packer, registering a 78.7% completion percentage (70-89), a 10.9 yards-per-pass-attempt average and a 134.6 passer rating while throwing six touchdowns and no interceptions in 11 games played with three starts. Willis will have his work cut out for him with longtime Dallas Cowboys depth piece Jalen Tolbert as his No. 1 wide receiver to begin the 2026 season.

26 Jaxson Dart New York Giants QB

Jaxson Dart became just the third rookie ever with 10-plus passing touchdowns (15) and eight-plus rushing touchdowns (9), joining Cam Newton and Josh Allen in that exclusive club. Dart needs to take better care of his body and avoid the Looney Tunes-level hits that keep sending him to the blue medical tent, but the promise is there. Having Malik Nabers back should help Dart's development tremendously in 2026.

27 Cam Ward Tennessee Titans QB

Cam Ward finished his rookie year strong with 12 total touchdowns to just three turnovers in his final eight starts of the season. Overall, it was a bumpy year with 17 total touchdowns to 14 turnovers while taking an NFL-most 55 sacks. Tennessee did invest significant amounts of resources in both free agency and the draft to bolster his supporting cast, so perhaps Ward can take a big step forward in 2026.

28 Kirk Cousins Las Vegas Raiders QB

Kirk Cousins has been mid since coming back from a torn Achilles with a 12-10 record, 28 passing touchdowns, 21 interceptions and an 87.2 passer rating in his last two seasons with the Atlanta Falcons. New Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak will use him as a human crash test dummy to determine if Vegas' rebuilt offensive line is suitable for Fernando Mendoza and his long-term health.

29 Jacoby Brissett Arizona Cardinals QB

Jacoby Brissett's production as the Arizona Cardinals' starting quarterback last season was the definition of empty calories. He threw for 3,366 passing yards, the second most in the NFL since becoming a starter in Week 6, but they weren't impactful. Much of his production came with the game well out of reach for his Cardinals. Arizona won just one of his 11 starts in 2025. That sole win came against the Dallas Cowboys, the 2025 season's worst scoring defense.

30 Geno Smith New York Jets QB

Geno Smith had a historically bad 2025 season with the Las Vegas Raiders: he became just the sixth quarterback since the 1970 AFL/NFL merger to lead the league in both sacks (55) and interceptions (17) in the same season. It's not all his fault with how chaotic the coaching situation was with Pete's son Brennan coaching the team's offensive line, and Chip Kelly having a foot out the door to go back to college football. Perhaps Smith can get some of his mojo back with Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall in New York.

31 Tua Tagovailoa Atlanta Falcons QB

The Miami Dolphins incurred an NFL-record $99.2 million dead cap hit to release Tua Tagovailoa this offseason, and the Atlanta Falcons tiptoed around naming him their Week 1 starter with Michael Penix Jr recovering from the third torn ACL he's suffered since college. He also threw a career-high 15 interceptions in 2025 while averaging 6.9 yards per pass attempt, his worst under then-Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel. Tagovailoa's PR has never been worse.

32 Deshaun Watson Cleveland Browns QB