1 Matthew Stafford Los Angeles Rams QB

Matthew Stafford is your new NFL MVP favorite with -180, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. He is just the third QB in NFL history with 35 or more passing touchdowns (35) and five or fewer interceptions (4) through the first 13 games of a season. The other two are Aaron Rogers (2014 and 2020) and Tom Brady (2007) in years they took home MVP honors. (+1)

2 Drake Maye New England Patriots QB

Drake Maye was on his bye week in Week 14, but he still paces the NFL in completion percentage (71.5%) and expected points added (EPA) per dropback (0.24) for the second-seeded New England Patriots (11-2). (-1)

3 Jordan Love Green Bay Packers QB

Jordan Love and Christian Watson made sweet music with two long touchdown passes together in the Packers' 28-21 victory over the Chicago Bears to retake first place in the NFC North. Love's expected points added (EPA) per dropback (0.23) is the second-best in football, and no one has a better touchdown-to-interception ratio (37-3) in Week 11 or later in NFL history. (No change)

4 Josh Allen Buffalo Bills QB

Josh Allen threw the Buffalo Bills on his back (251 yards passing and three passing touchdowns; 78 yards rushing and one rushing touchdown) to will them back from a 28-18 deficit to a 39-34 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 14. He's the first player in NFL history with three seasons of 20-plus passing touchdowns and 10-plus rushing touchdowns. Allen is a top five QB once again in 2025. (+1)

5 Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboys QB

Dak Prescott leads the NFL in passing yards (3,637) and is tied for the second-most passing touchdowns (26) in the league. Yes, he threw a couple interceptions in a 44-30 "Thursday Night Football" loss at the Detroit Lions, but both were turnovers that bounced off of his receivers' hands. The Cowboys QB is having another high-level campaign. (-1)

6 Jared Goff Detroit Lions QB

While Jared Goff's offensive line continues to suffer injuries left and right, he remains steady with 26 passing touchdowns, tied for the second-most in the NFL, and the fourth-best expected points added (EPA) per dropback (0.18) in the league. He is very dependent on the structure of his offense, but he's getting it done once again in 2025. (No change)

7 Sam Darnold Seattle Seahawks QB

Sam Darnold used the Atlanta Falcons as much-needed slump buster in Week 14, throwing for 249 yards, three touchdowns and an interception on 20 of 30 passing in a 37-9 victory. His league-leading 15 turnovers are preventing him from being truly considered as a top five QB, but both his expected points added (EPA) per dropback (0.14, eighth-best in the NFL) and passer rating (103.8, fifth-best in the NFL) have him securely inside the top 10. (+4)

8 Joe Burrow Cincinnati Bengals QB

Joe Burrow stuffed the stat sheet in the Cincinnati Bengals' 39-34 loss at the Buffalo Bills. He threw for 284 yards and four touchdowns as well as two interceptions, including a pick six. Burrow becoming the first quarterback with interceptions on consecutive plays in 2025 dropped him down a spot in the rankings this week. (-1)

9 Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs QB

The three-time Super Bowl MVP is fresh off the worst game of his career (zero passing touchdowns and three interceptions). Two of the interceptions were off deflections, one that longtime security blanket Travis Kelce popped up to seal a defeat against the Houston Texans' top-ranked defense. Andy Reid's stale attack is putting too much on Mahomes to erase the shortcomings all around him. His 0.13 expected points added (EPA) per dropback are the ninth-best in the NFL. (No change)

10 Caleb Williams Chicago Bears QB

Welcome to the top 10 Caleb Williams. He nearly went toe to toe with Jordan Love at Lambeau Field in a narrow 28-21 defeat against the Green Bay Packers. Williams made wow throw after wow throw on the run while evading Micah Parsons and Co. Williams has top 10 arm talent, and it's one of the reasons why the Bears are in the NFC playoff picture at the moment. (+6)

11 Justin Herbert Los Angeles Chargers QB

Justin Herbert helped lead the Los Angeles Chargers to an overtime victory over the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles just days after having surgery on his left hand. Despite that recent procedure, he put his body on the line with a team-high 66 rushing yards on 10 carries. It hasn't been pretty with starting tackles Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater out, but Herbert keeps the Chargers in the playoff picture. (+1)

12 Aaron Rodgers Pittsburgh Steelers QB

Aaron Rodgers turned back the clock for a vintage performance (284 yards passing, a passing touchdown and a rushing touchdown on 23 of 34 passing) in a 27-22 victory over the rival Baltimore Ravens that vaulted his Pittsburgh Steelers back atop the AFC North. He once again looked like one of the best throwers of the football we've ever seen as he completed all four of his throws of 20 or more air yards after completing 7 of 29 such throws in his first 11 games of the year. That's worthy of a big rise for the 42-year-old. (+7)

13 C.J. Stroud Houston Texans QB

C.J. Stroud doesn't have a cohesive run game, or a second consistent pass catcher outside of Nico Collins, but he did his part (203 yards passing and a touchdown while completing 15 of 31 throws) to help his stellar defense leave Kansas City with a massive prime-time victory. (+4)

14 Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens QB

Lamar Jackson's numbers (219 yards passing, one touchdown and one interception on 19 of 35 passing; 43 yards rushing and one touchdown on seven carries) were decent, but he still doesn't look quite right after the multitude of lower body injuries he's battled through this season. Jackson needs to raise his level if the Ravens want to see the postseason in 2025. (-1)

15 Baker Mayfield Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB

Baker Mayfield looks like someone who is definitely playing hurt. He hasn't looked right since suffering a left shoulder injury at the Rams in Week 12. In a humbling defeat against the 3-10 New Orleans Saints, he collapsed. Mayfield completed his first five passes on the opening drive before failing to connect on 16 of his final 25 throws. He's in a rut with his first four-game streak of throwing under two passing touchdowns since 2022, and Tampa Bay has opened the door to the NFC South crown for the Carolina Panthers. (-1)

16 Brock Purdy San Francisco 49ers QB

Brock Purdy has been serviceable in 2025 while working his way back from a turf toe injury as his 9-7 touchdown-to-interception ratio indicts. Purdy is quite fortunate to have do-it-all running back Christian McCaffery and head coach/offensive play caller Kyle Shanahan at his disposal. (-6)

17 Trevor Lawrence Jacksonville Jaguars QB

Trevor Lawrence is heating up: he has three consecutive games with at least two passing touchdowns, including two in a row without an interception. As a result, the Jacksonville Jaguars (9-4) are back atop the AFC South after he threw some darts in a 36-19 victory over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 14. (+5)

18 Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles QB

Jalen Hurts was far and away THE reason why the Philadelphia Eagles lost 22-19 in overtime on "Monday Night Football" at the Los Angeles Chargers. He committed five turnovers (four interceptions and a lost fumble) to become the first Eagles player with a five-turnover game in 35 seasons. Hurts is also the first player in the league with no touchdowns and a five-turnover game since Justin Fields did so back in 2021 when he was a rookie with the Chicago Bears. Hurts is the reason for the Eagles' watered-down playbook, and he is the reason Philadelphia is on a three-game losing streak. (-10)

19 Bryce Young Carolina Panthers QB

Bryce Young, like the Carolina Panthers at large, has been consistently inconsistent, but his last time out in Week 13, he completed 15 of his 20 passes for 206 yards and three passing touchdowns to vaporize the top-seeded Los Angeles Rams 31-28. After the Buccaneers stumbled on the Panthers' bye week, he can now lead Carolina to an NFC South division crown with a strong final four games. (+4)

20 Tyler Shough New Orleans Saints QB

Rookie second-round quarterback Tyler Shough helped lead the now-3-10 New Orleans Saints to victory in Tampa Bay against the NFC South-leading Buccaneers. He completed 13 of his 20 passes for 144 yards and one interception while being an absolute weapon on the ground with 55 yards rushing and two touchdowns. That includes a 34-yard scoring sprint on a read-option keeper for the longest rushing touchdown by a QB in Saints history. Shough may be playing his way into being New Orleans' Week 1 starter in 2026 and beyond. (+6)

21 Bo Nix Denver Broncos QB

Yes, the Denver Broncos are 11-2 and the AFC's No. 1 seed, but that has much more to do with edge rusher Nik Bonitto and Denver's ferocious pass rush. In Week 14, Bo Nix became just the second starting quarterback to not throw a passing touchdown in a game against the 2-11 Las Vegas Raiders this season along with Trevor Lawrence in Week 9. On the season, Nix ranks seventh-worst (28th) in the NFL in yards per pass attempt (6.3) and ninth-worst (26th) in passer rating (86.4). Nix's shortcomings could doom the Broncos in the postseason. (-6)

22 Shedeur Sanders Cleveland Browns QB

Cleveland Browns fifth-round rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders balled out in a 31-29 Week 14 defeat against the Tennessee Titans. He erupted for 364 passing yards, three passing touchdowns, one interception and one rushing touchdown. Sanders joined Joe Burrow as the only rookies in the Super Bowl era (since 1966) with at least 350 yards passing, three passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown in a game. That's why Kevin Stefanski named Sanders his starting QB the rest of the season. (+8)

23 Jaxson Dart New York Giants QB

Jaxson Dart was protected by a bye week in Week 14. Will Dart and the New York Giants be able to keep the QB upright with his highly aggressive, sometimes reckless, play style? (-2)

24 Tua Tagovailoa Miami Dolphins QB

Tua Tagovailoa managed a blowout victory over the New York Jets well: he completed 13 of his 21 passes for 127 yards and a touchdown. Miami is on a roll with wins in each of its last four games. (+3)

25 Kenny Pickett Las Vegas Raiders QB

Kenny Pickett joins these rankings for the first time after Geno Smith suffered a right shoulder injury in the Las Vegas Raiders' 24-17 home loss against the Denver Broncos. Pickett entered the game in the fourth quarter and completed 8 of his 11 throws for 97 yards and a touchdown -- from 25 yards out. Pete Carroll said Smith's shoulder "locked up" but that he avoided serious injury. Carroll should start Pickett going forward. (N/A)

26 Jacoby Brissett Arizona Cardinals QB

Jacoby Brissett's overall counting stats this season are solid, but they're not impactful with much of his production coming in garbage time. The Cardinals have lost seven of his eight starts with the only victory coming against the pre-trade deadline Dallas Cowboys. Losing to Brissett caused Dallas to trade for New York Jets All-Pro defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and Cincinnati Bengals veteran linebacker Logan Wilson. (-6)

27 Marcus Mariota Washington Commanders QB

With Jayden Daniels reinjuring his left elbow, Mariota should once again be Washington's starting quarterback. Despite only throwing four passes in the Commanders' 31-0 humiliation of a loss at the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, he still managed to toss an interception. (-3)

28 Cam Ward Tennessee Titans QB

Cam Ward, the 2025 first overall draft pick, had his first game with multiple passing touchdowns (2) in the Tennessee Titans' 31-29 road win against the Cleveland Browns in Week 14. He and his supporting cast still have a ways to go. (+3)

29 Kirk Cousins Atlanta Falcons QB

Kirk Cousins just hasn't been the same since his Achilles injury. He struggled, throwing two interceptions and no touchdowns, in a 37-9 home defeat against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 14. (-4)

30 Tyrod Taylor New York Jets QB

The Jets have been able to better evaluate young wide receiver like Adonai Mitchell and John Metchie III since Taylor replaced Justin Fields, but Taylor suffered a groin injury in the first quarter of a 34-10 loss against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. He didn't return and is questionable for Week 15. (-2)

31 Philip Rivers Indianapolis Colts QB

The Indianapolis Colts are down bad after Daniel Jones' season-ending Achilles injury. How down bad? They signed 44-year-old husk of Philip Rivers off the couch on Tuesday. He'll potentially start for the Colts for the first time since he last played in 2020. If he does start against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 15, Rivers would become the first 40-plus-year-old quarterback to play with at least 1,800 days between starts. Time to find out how much the eight-time Pro Bowler has left. (N/A)

32 J.J. McCarthy Minnesota Vikings QB