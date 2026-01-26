The most-watched game in American sports is always the Super Bowl and we are just a week away from knowing who will compete and a few weeks away from a team claiming the title of world champion. This year is the 60th edition of the Super Bowl and will be played at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, home of the San Francisco 49ers.

Super Bowl LX will be played on Sunday, Feb. 8, with kickoff scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast by NBC.

The New England Patriots will represent the AFC and it will be the Seattle Seahawks representing the NFC.

The Patriots and Seahawks are the main attraction, but the roster of singers on Super Bowl Sunday are all stars in their own right. In addition to the announcement of Bad Bunny being named the featured halftime performer earlier this season, we know that Charlie Puth, Brandi Carlile and Coco Jones have been added to the list of singers for the big game next February.

Where to watch 2026 Super Bowl?

Date: Sunday, Feb. 8 | Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: Levi's Stadium -- Santa Clara, California

TV: NBC

