Somehow another NFL season is almost complete and in just a few weeks a champion will be crowned. Super Bowl 60 will be played at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, home of the San Francisco 49ers. The big game, known as Super Bowl LX for the purists, will take place on Sunday, Feb. 8, with kickoff scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET.

Levi's Stadium officially opened in July of 2014 and has a capacity of 68,500. The stadium has hosted numerous events including WrestleMania, their highest attended event, concerts, NFL games, MLS games, College Football Playoff contests and more.

The New England Patriots will represent the AFC and it will be the Seattle Seahawks representing the NFC.

Super Bowl LX will be the third Super Bowl in the San Francisco Bay Area and is the second at Levi's Stadium. The Broncos are the last team to win a Super Bowl at Levi's Stadium, doing so against the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50 in 2016.

The other NFL championship in the area was Super Bowl XIX, which took place in 1985 at Stanford Stadium in Stanford, California. That year, the 49ers defeated the Miami Dolphins, 38-16.

California is about to host its 14th Super Bowl -- second to Florida's 17 -- which includes Super Bowl I in 1967. The Green Bay Packers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs, 35-10, in the game at the Los Angeles Coliseum. The most recent game in California was at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood between the Rams and Cincinnati Bengals at the end of the 2021 season. And Super Bowl LXI will return to SoFi Stadium, home of the Chargers and Rams, next season. The game, scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 14, 2027 -- Valentine's Day -- will be the latest championship ever played.

Where to watch 2026 Super Bowl?

Date: Sunday, Feb. 8 | Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: Levi's Stadium -- Santa Clara, California

TV: NBC

Follow: CBS Sports App