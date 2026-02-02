The week leading up to Super Bowl LX has finally arrived, and kickoff between the AFC champion New England Patriots and the NFC champion Seattle Seahawks is only six days away from one of the most fresh-faced Super Bowls ever.

Super Bowl LX is the first Super Bowl showdown ever in which both teams' starting quarterbacks -- the Patriots' Drake Maye and the Seahawks' Sam Darnold -- and head coaches -- the Patriots' Mike Vrabel and the Seahawks Mike Macdonald -- are in either their first or second season with that team, per CBS Sports Research. It's a matchup of two teams who weren't expected to still be standing at the end of the season: Patriots vs. Seahawks is also the first Super Bowl matchup since 1981 between teams who had preseason Super Bowl odds of 50-1 or longer, according to CBS Sports Research.

This year's big game featuring New England and Seattle will kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET. NBC will have the linear/traditional broadcast of the Super Bowl, and the network will stream the game on Tubi, which is one of the many ways you can watch the game on an OTT device. Tubi is a free, over-the-top (OTT), ad-supported streaming service that provides movies, live TV and TV shows. Consumers do not have to pay a cent to watch content on their app here.

An OTT device is any device that isn't a laptop, mobile phone or laptop that is used to consume over-the-top content. Examples of such devices include Apple TVs, Smart TVs, Amazon Fire sticks, Chromecast, Xbox, PlayStation, Pluto TV (owned by Paramount) and more. For those who have cable, the game can be streamed on all live TV streaming services that carry NBC as a channel. For non-cable users, watching the Super Bowl online through TV streaming services that offer NBC like YouTube TV, DirectTV Stream and Tubi will work.

Tubi is available to be streamed on many supported devices including iPhones, iPads, Apple TVs, Fire TVs, Playstations, Roku TVs, Google TVs and Xboxs.

Where to watch Super Bowl 2026: Seahawks vs. Patriots kickoff time, TV channel, live stream and prediction Zachary Pereles

Where to watch

Date: Sunday, Feb. 8 | Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara, California)

TV: NBC | Stream: Tubi

Follow: CBS Sports App