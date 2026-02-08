Super Bowl Sunday has arrived, and if this year's showdown between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots is even half as thrilling as the last time these franchises met on this stage, fans are in for a wild ride. Eleven years after their Super Bowl XLIX classic, the teams meet again tonight with the Lombardi Trophy on the line.

The Seahawks, much like their previous Super Bowl runs, have been powered by one of the NFL's best defenses. Seattle allowed the fewest points in the league this season and finished first in both yards per pass attempt allowed and yards per rush attempt allowed. The unit flexed its muscle in a 41-6 divisional-round win over the San Francisco 49ers, surrendering just 3.9 yards per play -- San Francisco's worst mark all season.

Seattle's offense delivered its biggest statement in the NFC Championship Game. Sam Darnold threw for 346 yards and three touchdowns in a 31-27 win over the Los Angeles Rams, with 153 yards and a score going to Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Kenneth Walker III added 111 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown, while Cooper Kupp and Jake Bobo also reached the end zone.

Though the unit was inconsistent late in the regular season, it has found its rhythm in the playoffs -- and, crucially, has not committed a turnover. Seattle enters tonight's game with a plus-four turnover differential this postseason.

Turnovers have also defined New England's playoff run -- but on the other side of the ball. No defense has forced more this postseason than the Patriots, who have wreaked havoc against the Los Angeles Chargers, Houston Texans and Denver Broncos. New England is allowing just 8.7 points per game in the playoffs, the fewest by any team through three games since the 2000 Baltimore Ravens' historic defense.

The Patriots' offense, which powered much of the regular-season success, has been quieter in January. New England's 18.0 points per game this postseason is the fewest entering a Super Bowl appearance since the 1979 Rams. Still, Drake Maye has delivered timely plays with both his arm and legs, and the Patriots' firepower presents a major test for Seattle's defense.

Here's how to watch tonight's game, followed by keys to the matchup and a prediction.

Super Bowl LX: Where to watch Patriots vs. Seahawks

Patriots-Seahaws Super Bowl big questions

Can the Patriots force Sam Darnold into mistakes?

For as good as Darnold has been this season -- and especially this postseason -- he does have a penchant for turnovers. In fact, his 20 turnovers this season were most in the NFL, and his 14 interceptions were third-most. Eight of those 14 turnovers happened when he was pressured, tied with Geno Smith for most in the NFL.

Now (mostly) healthy, the Patriots' pass rush has been dominant this postseason with an NFL-best 52% pressure rate. For comparison's sake, the highest pressure rate during the regular season was 45% (by the Minnesota Vikings).

The Seahawks have done a good job keeping Darnold clean for the most part, and play-caller Klint Kubiak does a good job of getting him out of the pocket via play-action and giving him easy answers.

But Milton Williams, who had a big impact in last year's Super Bowl for the Philadelphia Eagles, K'Lavon Chaisson and other members of the New England front seven will hope to make an impact so talented cornerbacks Christian Gonzalez and Carlton Davis have a chance to make Darnold pay for a poor decision.

Can the Patriots' offensive line hold up?

The path for the underdogs to come out on top starts with getting to Darnold. The next step is protecting their own quarterback. Maye has taken five sacks in all three of his playoff games so far, and while that's come against three of the NFL's best defenses, it's not as if the Seahawks' unit is any easier.

Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald dials up a variety of different schemes and pressure looks, and he has both a disruptive duo inside (Leonard Williams, Byron Murphy II) and a plethora of edge rushers to generate pressure.

When the Seahawks do get pressure, Maye has to be careful with the ball: He has six fumbles (three lost) this postseason, both most of any player.

Can Maye hit the deep ball?

The Seahawks' excellent cornerbacks play very aggressively, and it almost always works. The results speak for themselves.

But if the offensive line holds up, Maye might have the opportunity for a deep ball or two, and he's been as good as anyone in those scenarios: His 35 completions at least 20 yards downfield this regular season were second-most in the NFL behind Matthew Stafford.

Super Bowl LX pick, prediction

Expect some nerves early, especially from the quarterbacks, but as both settle in, this should be a great, close battle between an ascending star and an unlikely one.

Maye is looking to become the youngest quarterback to win a Super Bowl, and Darnold is looking to become the first quarterback to win a Super Bowl after playing for at least five different teams.

Ultimately, the Seahawks' defense gets a few timely stops, and Seattle leaves with its second championship.

Pick: Seahawks 24, Patriots 20