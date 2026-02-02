1 Jaxon Smith-Njigba Seattle Seahawks WR

He is one of the favorites to be the Offensive Player of the Year. He has developed into a true No. 1 receiver and they do a great job of moving him around.

2 Drake Maye New England Patriots QB

He will finish in one of the two top spots in the MVP voting, which tells you the type of season he's had. But he hasn't been great in the playoffs, which has to be a bit of a concern.

3 Devon Witherspoon Seattle Seahawks CB

He had an outstanding season in coverage, showing once again why he was taken as such a high first-round pick. He's also a willing tackler. He did have some tough moments against the Rams in the NFC title game.

4 Leonard Williams Seattle Seahawks DE

This veteran once again was a big part of the success of the Seattle defense. His play wasn't quite as good as last season, but he can still take over a game.

5 Charles Cross Seattle Seahawks OT

He missed two games this season and the offensive line looked totally different without him. He's a good pass protector who patrols Sam Darnold's blind side.

6 Christian Gonzalez New England Patriots CB

He is their best cover player and can lock down top receivers in man coverage when the Patriots do use it. He is big and physical.

7 Byron Murphy II Seattle Seahawks DT

In his second season, he has become a force inside for the Seahawks. He's also good against the run, but he's also a good inside rusher.

8 Abraham Lucas Seattle Seahawks OT

After battling injury the past few seasons, he started every game so far this season. He is also having his best year, and he's especially good in the run game.

9 Mike Onwenu New England Patriots OG

He settled in nicely at right guard after moving around the line for much of his career. He is a massive man who can move people in the run game and has improved in pass protection.

10 Sam Darnold Seattle Seahawks QB

He followed his breakout season in 2024 with Minnesota with another big one for the Seahawks. A win in the Super Bowl will shut up a lot of doubters.

11 Milton Williams New England Patriots DE

He won a Super Bowl with the Eagles last year and was a big part of their Super Bowl dominance of the Chiefs. He will need to play big here against Seattle, which he has done in the playoffs.

12 Carlton Davis New England Patriots CB

As the other outside corner opposite Christian Gonzalez, this vet is capable in man coverage as well. He has amped his play up in the playoffs.

13 Morgan Moses New England Patriots OT

This veteran signed as a free agent has been a rock on the right side of their line. He is a physical mauler in the run game.

14 DeMarcus Lawrence Seattle Seahawks LB

This power player signed as a free agent this year from Dallas has given the defensive line a strong edge player. He is good against the run, but he can also get pressure with his power game.

15 Kenneth Walker III Seattle Seahawks RB

With Zach Charbonnet out with injury, Walker has taken over as the lead back with most of the carries. He seems to be a better runner that way.

16 Julian Love Seattle Seahawks SAF

He only started eight games during the regular season because of injury, but he is back and he's a big part of their defense. He has the range you need on the back end.

17 Stefon Diggs New England Patriots WR

He had 85 catches for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns in the regular season. He is going to have to win consistently in the short area for the Patriots to have success throwing the football.

18 Ernest Jones Seattle Seahawks LB

This veteran provides a leader for the defense. He's better against the run than the pass, but he has a knack for showing up to make big plays.

19 Nick Emmanwori Seattle Seahawks SAF

This rookie has really impressed playing as the team's nickel back. He can cover and he's good in the run game.

20 Marcus Jones New England Patriots CB

He had some rough moments in the first part of the season, but has settled in nicely as the nickel corner. He's also an electrifying punt returner.

21 Rhamondre Stevenson New England Patriots RB

He had some major fumbling issues earlier in the year that had some wanting him released. But he's bounced back to be their lead runner in the postseason.

22 Robert Spillane New England Patriots LB

He signed as a free agent this year and has provided the defense a steady run player who can sometimes struggle against the pass. Injuries slowed him some this season and he comes into this one a little banged up.

23 Christian Barmore New England Patriots DT

He has really come on in the postseason to give the Pats a nice 1-2 punch inside with Milton Williams. He didn't have a great season. But with Williams inside, they can be a problem for the interior of the Seattle line.

24 Will Campbell New England Patriots OT

He's been solid for the Pats as a rookie starter at left tackle. His play has dropped in the postseason and that has to be a concern for the Patriots against the Seattle front.

25 Coby Bryant Seattle Seahawks SAF

This former corner has developed into a quality safety on the back end. His coverage skills give the Seahawks a lot of flexibility.

26 Anfernee Jennings New England Patriots LB

This 255-pound linebacker is a good run player, doing a solid job setting the edge. He also had four sacks on the season, but two of those have come in the playoffs. He will start if Harold Landry can't go.

27 Jaylinn Hawkins New England Patriots SAF

This free agent-to-be is having his best season at the perfect time. He gives them a playmaker on the back end with four picks this season. He can also drop into the box.

28 Jalen Sundell Seattle Seahawks C

In his first season as a starter, he has done a nice job helping to solidly the line. He is solid in both pass protection and in the run game.

29 Craig Woodson New England Patriots SAF

The rookie has been a pleasant surprise as a starter this season. He's especially good in the run game and has improved against the pass as the season has moved along.

30 Garrett Bradbury New England Patriots C

In his first season with the Patriots, he has helped solidify in the interior of the line as a veteran presence. He isn't a big center, which can be a problem sometimes in the run game.

31 AJ Barner Seattle Seahawks TE

In his second season, he has developed into a quality tight end. He caught 52 passes this season and is also a good run blocker.

32 Rashid Shaheed Seattle Seahawks WR

His addition at the trade deadline from the Saints has given them a real speed threat outside in the passing game. He is also a good return man, who can break open a game.

33 Kayshon Boutte New England Patriots WR

After two slow seasons, his turnaround has helped the New England offense with the big play. He averaged 16.7 per catch in the regular season and 18.7 in the playoffs.

34 Hunter Henry New England Patriots TE

The Seahawks have struggled against tight ends this season, so he can be a big part of the plan. He is a good pass catcher, but doesn't offer a lot in terms of blocking in the run game.

35 K'Lavon Chaisson New England Patriots LB

This former first-round pick of the Jaguars has had a nice season for the Patriots on the edge. He has some quickness that could be a problem for the Seattle offensive line.

36 Uchenna Nwosu Seattle Seahawks LB

After battling through injury in 2024, he bounced back to have a seven-sack season in 2025. He is a relentless edge player who can win with power and speed.

37 Drake Thomas Seattle Seahawks LB

He doesn't wow you with his play, but he's a good, steady linebacker who was a starter for the first time this year. He is better against the run than the pass.

38 Grey Zabel Seattle Seahawks OG

As a rookie starter, he had some rough moments at times this season. But he has improved as the season has moved along and has been good in the postseason.

39 Christian Elliss New England Patriots LB

In his third season with the Patriots, he started 14 games and has become a big part of their defense. He can provide some pass-rush help from his linebacker spot.

40 Cooper Kupp Seattle Seahawks WR

This veteran gives the Seahawks a reliable target on third down. He doesn't run as well as he used to, but he is still crafty in the way he gets open.

41 Josh Jobe Seattle Seahawks CB

He is the weak link of the Seattle secondary, but he's played some of his best football this year. I would bet the Patriots attack him come Sunday.

42 Jared Wilson New England Patriots OG

As a rookie starter, he's been developing playing next to fellow rookie Will Campbell. He's actually better as a pass protector than he is in the run game, which is strange for a rookie.

43 Mack Hollins New England Patriots WR

The veteran doesn't offer much in terms of down-the-field speed, but he is a big-body target who can win on 50-50 throws. He had 46 catches and two scores during the regular season, but missed two playoff games before grabbing two for 51 yards against Denver.

44 Anthony Bradford Seattle Seahawks OG