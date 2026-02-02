Super Bowl 2026: Ranking every Patriots and Seahawks starter ahead of NFL championship devoid of star power
Pete Prisco breaks down his list ahead of Sunday's big game
Where are the stars?
That's the question that many will ask if they scan the rosters of the two teams that will play in Super Bowl LX this Sunday in Santa Clara, California. Normally, the Super Bowl teams are loaded with stars, but the reality is the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots are not.
That's a tribute to their respective coaches, but it also shows there are other ways to win games and get to the Super Bowl.
There are some good players, a few great ones even, but the star sizzle reel is lacking. When I ranked the starters in the game 1-44, based on the primary lineups and some injury concerns, it was evident that aside from the star power, the Seahawks had the better team.
That doesn't mean they will win the game necessarily, but the talent is skewed in their direction.
Consider:
- Of the top 10 players on my list, seven are Seahawks.
- Of the top 20 players on the list, 12 are Seahawks.
That's signifciant. The top-ranked player is Seattle receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who is a true star. New England quarterback Drake Maye is second, based on his MVP-type season, with Seattle quarterback Sam Darnold coming in at No. 10. Maye has not played well in the postseason, while Darnold has impressed.
This list doesn't always translate to wins and losses in the game, but it does give an idea as to where the talent is for both teams. Both defenses have been outstanding this season and a lot of the top-level talent is on that side of the ball.
The offensive lines, traditionally a strong suit of Super Bowl teams, are just OK, but there is some talent for both groups.
The reality is these are just two good, well-coached football teams with quarterbacks who can get hot and make big plays.
The star power just isn't there, but they are both building for the future, which is why they are both considered surprises to be here. It just might be the start of something big with the star power soon to come.
|1
Jaxon Smith-Njigba Seattle Seahawks WR
|He is one of the favorites to be the Offensive Player of the Year. He has developed into a true No. 1 receiver and they do a great job of moving him around.
|2
Drake Maye New England Patriots QB
|He will finish in one of the two top spots in the MVP voting, which tells you the type of season he's had. But he hasn't been great in the playoffs, which has to be a bit of a concern.
|3
Devon Witherspoon Seattle Seahawks CB
|He had an outstanding season in coverage, showing once again why he was taken as such a high first-round pick. He's also a willing tackler. He did have some tough moments against the Rams in the NFC title game.
|4
Leonard Williams Seattle Seahawks DE
|This veteran once again was a big part of the success of the Seattle defense. His play wasn't quite as good as last season, but he can still take over a game.
|5
Charles Cross Seattle Seahawks OT
|He missed two games this season and the offensive line looked totally different without him. He's a good pass protector who patrols Sam Darnold's blind side.
|6
Christian Gonzalez New England Patriots CB
|He is their best cover player and can lock down top receivers in man coverage when the Patriots do use it. He is big and physical.
|7
Byron Murphy II Seattle Seahawks DT
|In his second season, he has become a force inside for the Seahawks. He's also good against the run, but he's also a good inside rusher.
|8
Abraham Lucas Seattle Seahawks OT
|After battling injury the past few seasons, he started every game so far this season. He is also having his best year, and he's especially good in the run game.
|9
Mike Onwenu New England Patriots OG
|He settled in nicely at right guard after moving around the line for much of his career. He is a massive man who can move people in the run game and has improved in pass protection.
|10
Sam Darnold Seattle Seahawks QB
|He followed his breakout season in 2024 with Minnesota with another big one for the Seahawks. A win in the Super Bowl will shut up a lot of doubters.
|11
Milton Williams New England Patriots DE
|He won a Super Bowl with the Eagles last year and was a big part of their Super Bowl dominance of the Chiefs. He will need to play big here against Seattle, which he has done in the playoffs.
|12
Carlton Davis New England Patriots CB
|As the other outside corner opposite Christian Gonzalez, this vet is capable in man coverage as well. He has amped his play up in the playoffs.
|13
Morgan Moses New England Patriots OT
|This veteran signed as a free agent has been a rock on the right side of their line. He is a physical mauler in the run game.
|14
DeMarcus Lawrence Seattle Seahawks LB
|This power player signed as a free agent this year from Dallas has given the defensive line a strong edge player. He is good against the run, but he can also get pressure with his power game.
|15
Kenneth Walker III Seattle Seahawks RB
|With Zach Charbonnet out with injury, Walker has taken over as the lead back with most of the carries. He seems to be a better runner that way.
|16
Julian Love Seattle Seahawks SAF
|He only started eight games during the regular season because of injury, but he is back and he's a big part of their defense. He has the range you need on the back end.
|17
Stefon Diggs New England Patriots WR
|He had 85 catches for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns in the regular season. He is going to have to win consistently in the short area for the Patriots to have success throwing the football.
|18
Ernest Jones Seattle Seahawks LB
|This veteran provides a leader for the defense. He's better against the run than the pass, but he has a knack for showing up to make big plays.
|19
Nick Emmanwori Seattle Seahawks SAF
|This rookie has really impressed playing as the team's nickel back. He can cover and he's good in the run game.
|20
Marcus Jones New England Patriots CB
|He had some rough moments in the first part of the season, but has settled in nicely as the nickel corner. He's also an electrifying punt returner.
|21
Rhamondre Stevenson New England Patriots RB
|He had some major fumbling issues earlier in the year that had some wanting him released. But he's bounced back to be their lead runner in the postseason.
|22
Robert Spillane New England Patriots LB
|He signed as a free agent this year and has provided the defense a steady run player who can sometimes struggle against the pass. Injuries slowed him some this season and he comes into this one a little banged up.
|23
Christian Barmore New England Patriots DT
|He has really come on in the postseason to give the Pats a nice 1-2 punch inside with Milton Williams. He didn't have a great season. But with Williams inside, they can be a problem for the interior of the Seattle line.
|24
Will Campbell New England Patriots OT
|He's been solid for the Pats as a rookie starter at left tackle. His play has dropped in the postseason and that has to be a concern for the Patriots against the Seattle front.
|25
Coby Bryant Seattle Seahawks SAF
|This former corner has developed into a quality safety on the back end. His coverage skills give the Seahawks a lot of flexibility.
|26
Anfernee Jennings New England Patriots LB
|This 255-pound linebacker is a good run player, doing a solid job setting the edge. He also had four sacks on the season, but two of those have come in the playoffs. He will start if Harold Landry can't go.
|27
Jaylinn Hawkins New England Patriots SAF
|This free agent-to-be is having his best season at the perfect time. He gives them a playmaker on the back end with four picks this season. He can also drop into the box.
|28
Jalen Sundell Seattle Seahawks C
|In his first season as a starter, he has done a nice job helping to solidly the line. He is solid in both pass protection and in the run game.
|29
Craig Woodson New England Patriots SAF
|The rookie has been a pleasant surprise as a starter this season. He's especially good in the run game and has improved against the pass as the season has moved along.
|30
Garrett Bradbury New England Patriots C
|In his first season with the Patriots, he has helped solidify in the interior of the line as a veteran presence. He isn't a big center, which can be a problem sometimes in the run game.
|31
AJ Barner Seattle Seahawks TE
|In his second season, he has developed into a quality tight end. He caught 52 passes this season and is also a good run blocker.
|32
Rashid Shaheed Seattle Seahawks WR
|His addition at the trade deadline from the Saints has given them a real speed threat outside in the passing game. He is also a good return man, who can break open a game.
|33
Kayshon Boutte New England Patriots WR
|After two slow seasons, his turnaround has helped the New England offense with the big play. He averaged 16.7 per catch in the regular season and 18.7 in the playoffs.
|34
Hunter Henry New England Patriots TE
|The Seahawks have struggled against tight ends this season, so he can be a big part of the plan. He is a good pass catcher, but doesn't offer a lot in terms of blocking in the run game.
|35
K'Lavon Chaisson New England Patriots LB
|This former first-round pick of the Jaguars has had a nice season for the Patriots on the edge. He has some quickness that could be a problem for the Seattle offensive line.
|36
Uchenna Nwosu Seattle Seahawks LB
|After battling through injury in 2024, he bounced back to have a seven-sack season in 2025. He is a relentless edge player who can win with power and speed.
|37
Drake Thomas Seattle Seahawks LB
|He doesn't wow you with his play, but he's a good, steady linebacker who was a starter for the first time this year. He is better against the run than the pass.
|38
Grey Zabel Seattle Seahawks OG
|As a rookie starter, he had some rough moments at times this season. But he has improved as the season has moved along and has been good in the postseason.
|39
Christian Elliss New England Patriots LB
|In his third season with the Patriots, he started 14 games and has become a big part of their defense. He can provide some pass-rush help from his linebacker spot.
|40
Cooper Kupp Seattle Seahawks WR
|This veteran gives the Seahawks a reliable target on third down. He doesn't run as well as he used to, but he is still crafty in the way he gets open.
|41
Josh Jobe Seattle Seahawks CB
|He is the weak link of the Seattle secondary, but he's played some of his best football this year. I would bet the Patriots attack him come Sunday.
|42
Jared Wilson New England Patriots OG
|As a rookie starter, he's been developing playing next to fellow rookie Will Campbell. He's actually better as a pass protector than he is in the run game, which is strange for a rookie.
|43
Mack Hollins New England Patriots WR
|The veteran doesn't offer much in terms of down-the-field speed, but he is a big-body target who can win on 50-50 throws. He had 46 catches and two scores during the regular season, but missed two playoff games before grabbing two for 51 yards against Denver.
|44
Anthony Bradford Seattle Seahawks OG
|He is the weak link of their offensive line, which could be a problem against the interior of the New England defensive line. He really struggles in pass protection.