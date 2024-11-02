Compared to where they've been for much of the past quarter century, the Washington Commanders have a completely different look and feel to them. Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels has not only infused the franchise with hope that their savior has come, but last week proved to be capable of divine wonders when he turned a certain defeat into a game-winning Hail Mary to Noah Brown, beating the Chicago Bears, 18-15, and lifting the Commanders to 6-2 and atop the NFC East with one of the best offenses in all of football.

Washington's march to a potential NFC East title began in Week 2 against the New York Giants, but they hadn't shown to be capable of what they've become at that point: Washington's first win of the season came in a strange game, as they moved the ball at will against the Giants but had to settle for field goals each time. (Six of them!) But that was enough to beat Big Blue, as the Giants -- following an injury to Graham Gano on the very first play – were without a kicker and without the means to capitalize on scoring three touchdowns to Washington's none.

The Giants offense has sputtered since then, as highlighted by the fact that they return to MetLife Stadium with an 0-4 record at home and having only scored a single touchdown in their own building all season. The situation in New York is growing increasingly dire at 2-6, and tensions are high as evidenced by emotional outbursts by both quarterback Daniel Jones and coach Brian Daboll in last week's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Where to watch Giants vs. Commanders

When: Sun., Nov. 3 at 1 p.m. ET

Sun., Nov. 3 at 1 p.m. ET Where: MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: FOX

FOX Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Giants vs. Commanders spread, odds

Washington is a 3.5-point favorite against New York, according to the latest NFL odds. The over/under is 43.5 points.

Giants vs. Commanders recent series history

Streaks run this series as the result prior to Washington's win earlier this season will attest. And given the way things are going for the 6-2 Commanders versus the depleted Giants, we may very well see this pattern continue.