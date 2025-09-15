A controversial penalty on Denver Broncos linebacker Dondrea Tillman proved decisive, giving the Indianapolis Colts a second chance on a game-winning field goal and turning a seeming Broncos escape into a 29-28 defeat in Week 2. So why was Tillman flagged for "leverage?"

In the closing seconds, Colts kicker Spencer Shrader lined up a 60-yard field-goal attempt, which went wide right. But as a replay showed, Tillman leapt near the line of scrimmage, placing his hand on Colts right guard Dalton Tucker to gain extra elevation in an attempt to block the kick. Officials threw the flag, citing a violation of the NFL's leverage rule, which prohibits a player from using a teammate or opponent to vault into the air to block a kick.

"As a defender, you're not allowed to place your hand on an opponent or a teammate and push off to propel yourself into the air to block a kick," referee Craig Wrolstad said. "In this case, No. 92 (Tillman) came across the line to the right guard and he puts his hand on the right guard and pushed off him to elevate himself in order to block the kick. You're not allowed to do that."

Here's how the final sequence unfolded on CBS, with Kevin Harlan and Trent Green calling the action.

The penalty set up Shrader's second attempt from 45 yards, well within his range, as an untimed final play. He made no mistake, sending it through the uprights to give the Colts a 29-28 win and the franchise's first 2-0 start since 2009.

"I understand the rule," Broncos coach Sean Payton said. "You can't grab and pull guys down. And then you can't put your hands (on them) and push off. So, we'll look at the tape. I understand the rule real well."

Denver wasted multiple scoring opportunities in the fourth quarter, including a third-and-3 from the Colts' 28-yard line where Bo Nix was intercepted -- a drive that likely would have put the Broncos within field-goal range for an eight-point lead. Later, kicker Will Lutz missed a 42-yard attempt with 3:19 remaining, a kick that would have forced Indianapolis to score a touchdown on its final possession.