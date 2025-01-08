The Los Angeles Kings have announced that their game against the Calgary Flames, originally scheduled for Wednesday night, has been postponed due to wildfires blazing across California. No makeup date has been announced.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Kings announced their decision to postpone the game, citing safety concerns for everyone involved. The team added that fans with tickets to Wednesday night's matchup will be able to use them on the rescheduled date.

"Our hearts are with the entire Los Angeles community," the Kings wrote in a statement. "We appreciate the hard working First Responders who are diligently working to contain the fire and protect our community."

The Pacific Palisades fire was reported on Tuesday morning and has continued growing into Wednesday. According to CBS News, the fire has forced the evacuation of at least 30,000 residents in the Palisades.

In addition to the Palisades fire, three more fires have broken out over the last two days as a windstorm has hit the area. The Eaton fire began Tuesday night and killed two people while burning 10,600 acres as of Wednesday morning. The Hurst and Woodley fires have also been blazing throughout Los Angeles communities.

There have already been a "significant number of injuries" from the fires, and they are currently 0% contained, per CBS.