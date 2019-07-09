Former Nashville Predators captain Greg Johnson dead at 48
The North Dakota star spent 12 years in the NHL and also represented Canada in the Olympics
Greg Johnson, a 12-year NHL veteran who appeared in 758 career games and served as a longtime captain of the Nashville Predators, died Monday at the age of 48.
Originally a second-round draft pick of the Philadelphia Flyers in 1989, the retired center opened his hockey career with prominent roles for the University of North Dakota and Canada's men's national team, earning a silver medal for his country's efforts at the 1994 Winter Olympics. He's perhaps best known, however, for captaining the Predators from 2002-2006, logging 93 goals and 238 points in seven seasons with Nashville.
A three-time finalist for the Hobey Baker Award, given annually to the top men's player in NCAA ice hockey, Johnson made his NHL debut with the Detroit Red Wings in 1993 and spent just under four seasons with the team before splitting time between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Chicago Blackhawks from 1997-1998. Johnson was the 23rd pick of the 1998 Expansion Draft, and became the second captain in Predators history and went on to score a career-high 50 points (16 goals, 34 assists) in his first season in Nashville.
Johnson remains North Dakota's all-time leading scorer with 272 points (74 goals, 198 assists) in 155 games and was inducted into its Hall of Fame in 2013.
The Chronicle Journal in Thunder Bay, Ontario, Johnson's hometown, first reported the news, which has since been confirmed by the NHL. No cause of death has been provided.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Hawks deal D Jokiharju for Alex Nylander
Buffalo nets a top-four blue-liner, while Chicago lands a former first-round forward
-
Two NHLers arrested for assault over tab
Sonny Milano and A.J. Greer were arrested for assault at a New York City apartment
-
Winners and losers from NHL free agency
Who struck it big and who fell flat on the opening day of free agency?
-
Leafs score big with Barrie deal
In a significant deal, Toronto picks up a much-needed top-pairing defenseman on the cheap from...
-
NHL Free Agency Tracker
Keep up with the key moves on the opening day of free agency
-
Canadiens tender offer sheet to Aho
The Carolina Hurricanes have seven days to match the Habs' offer to Aho