Luciano Spalletti's Italy are set to play their last group stage match of UEFA Euro 2024 against Croatia on Monday, a decisive clash after the disappointing loss against Spain, which will force the Azzurri to get at least one point against the side coached by Zlatko Dalic. Croatia lost their opening game against Spain and then drew against Albania last Wednesday, and this is why they need to win against Italy to hope for qualification for the round of 16 of the tournament. Here's what you need to know:
How to watch and odds
- Date: Monday, June 24 | Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Location: Leipzig Stadium -- Leipzig, Germany
- TV: FOX | Stream: Fubo (try for free)
- Odds: Croatia +220; Draw +230; Italy +130
Team news
Croatia: Dalic is definitely expected to make some changes for the game against Italy, with Ante Budimir expected to start instead of Bruno Petkovic, while former Inter midfielder Marcelo Brozovic might not start with Luka Sucic ready to replace him in the same role alongside Luka Modric and Mateo Kovacic.
Possible Croatia XI: Livakovic; Stanisic, Sutalo, Gvardiol, Sosa; Modric, Sucic, Kovacic; Pasalic, Budimir, Kramaric.
Italy: Spalletti is also ready to make some changes after the disappointing game against Spain. Inter's Matteo Darmian should replace Giovanni Di Lorenzo, while Nicolo Fagioli is also expected to start instead of Jorginho. Also, Genoa's Mateo Retegui should start in the attack, with Gianluca Scamacca starting on the bench.
Possible Italy XI: Donnarumma; Darmian, Bastoni, Calafiori, Dimarco; Fagioli, Barella; Chiesa, Pellegrini, Zaccagni; Retegui.
Group B standings and schedule
|TEAM
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|PTS
|Spain
2
2
0
0
4
|0
|6
|Italy
2
1
0
1
2
|2
|3
|Albania
2
0
1
1
3
|4
|1
|Croatia
2
0
1
1
2
|5
|1
June 15
Spain 3, Croatia 0
Italy 1, Albania 2
June 19
Croatia 2, Albania 2
June 20
Spain 1, Italy 1
June 24
Albania vs. Spain, 3 p.m. on FS1
Croatia vs. Italy, 3 p.m. on Fox
Prediction
The Azzurri should make it and qualify for the next round, but Croatia have nothing to lose so they can't be underestimated. Pick: Italy 2, Croatia 1.