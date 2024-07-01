France advance to the quarter finals after winning 1-0 against Belgium thanks to a late winning goal for the side coached by Didier Deschamps. Randal Kolo Muani's strike was deflected by Jan Vertonghen and decided to first game of Monday's action. France will face the winner of the tie between Portugal and Slovenia, Monday's late game. This is how it all happened.

Euro 2024 scores for Monday

France 1, Belgium 0

Portugal vs. Slovenia, 3 p.m. on Fox



France 1, Belgium 0: France late winning goal

Didier Deschamps' side won 1-0 after a challenging game, but managed to score a late winning goal through Kolo Muani (even if it was officially considered as own goal off of a Vertonghen deflection). The French side struggled in the first half and Domenico Tedesco's team had two chances to score the opening goal with Kevin De Bruyne and Carrasco, but Mike Maignan was careful and saved his teammates.

Kylian Mbappe's team had a much more positive start of the second half, but still didn't manage to score the opener, while Belgium's biggest chance was denied by a defensive action of Theo Hernandez. While the tie seemed to get closer to the extra time, Kolo Muani's strike gave to France the advantage five minutes before the end. Belgium are knocked out by the 2022 World Cup finalists.