🏆 LA Galaxy lift sixth MLS Cup



Getty Images

The LA Galaxy's decade-long year trophy drought officially came to an end on Saturday when they beat the New York Red Bulls 2-1 to win a record-extending sixth MLS Cup.

The hosts scored twice in the opening 13 minutes courtesy of Joseph Paintsil and Dejan Joveljic, surviving the Red Bulls' lengthy push for an equalizer after Sean Nealis pulled one back for the visitors in the 28th minute. Though the Galaxy were considered the favorites coming into the final, the game played out somewhat surprisingly – a possession-oriented Galaxy instead spent much of the game protecting their goal and put the onus on the Red Bulls to do something with the ball despite averaging 31.3% possession in their previous four playoff games. The strategy worked, with the Galaxy limiting the Red Bulls to just three shots on target from 10 total attempts.

It was a notably unglamorous win for the Galaxy, especially considering the entertainment value they display and the star power they lacked. MVP contender Riqui Puig missed the game after tearing his ACL a week earlier in the Western Conference final, while UEFA Champions League finalist Marco Reus came off the bench to help seal the deal. It is a departure from the Galaxy teams of a decade ago that racked up MLS Cups while boasting stars like David Beckham, Robbie Keane and Landon Donovan, but Saturday's win is a reflection of the team's current strengths. The MLS Cup is the culmination of the team's reinvention, which began in earnest when they hired head coach Greg Vanney in 2021 and began a successful, youth-focused rebuild.

Vanney: "For our club, you kind of saw this year, when the [designated player] spots opened up, we didn't necessarily go and look for guys with names and huge careers already that are kind of behind them. We went for guys that are hungry and super talented and athletic and fit our style of play, which is important. They fit with the guys that we had and they knew that they were going to make those guys better and make our team better and we tried to build on a vision that these guys, they came here, again, with the desire to win but also with the desire to keep improving and to keep building on their careers as well."

The Galaxy's successful journey to the podium also arguably reveals a fascinating truth about MLS as a whole. Though Inter Miami's star-studded roster, led by Lionel Messi, dominated headlines over the course of the year, stars alone may not be enough to win the league's ultimate prize. The Galaxy relied on unsung heroes like Joveljic and Gaston Brugman in Saturday's final, a testament to their squad-building as a whole rather than a narrow focus on famous names.

🔗 Midfield Link Play

🇪🇺 Real Madrid, PSG manage crises



The UEFA Champions League returns on Tuesday with high-stakes matches for several European heavyweights, including a few who are in desperate need to correct course after a poor run of form.

Reigning champions Real Madrid surprisingly sit in 24th place, the final spot for teams who will advance to the knockout rounds, after just two wins in five games so far. Things have rarely gone right for Carlo Ancelotti's side, who entered the season looking unbeatable after signing Kylian Mbappe but instead have paid the price of being imbalanced. They have not been helped by injuries, with the likes of Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham spending time on the sidelines at different stages of the season. Their high-profile summer signing Kylian Mbappe has not come good yet, either – he has just one goal and one assist in the Champions League this season, though a goal in the weekend's 3-0 win over Girona could inspire some confidence.

Real Madrid will also have the benefit of a fairly fit squad, with Vinicius and Rodrygo recovering from injuries and cracking the team's squad traveling to Atalanta though their exact eligibility for Tuesday's game is unclear. The reigning champions' ability to score – with or without the Brazilian pair – will be worth keeping an eye on in Italy, since Atalanta are not to be underestimated. They rank fifth in the league phase table and will now target direct passageway to the round of 16 by hanging onto a spot in the top eight, likely by relying on their defense-first strategy. They have conceded just one goal in five Champions League games so far, though this will likely be their biggest test since a Matchday 1 faceoff with Arsenal.

Real Madrid are not the only heavyweight in desperate need of points on Tuesday. Paris Saint-Germain are in dire straits and sit in 25th place with just one win in five games, scoring just three goals along the way. The French champions were dealt a difficult schedule through the draw, already facing Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid and still awaiting a game against Manchester City. Tuesday's fixture at Red Bull Salzburg, though, might offer a favorable result. Salzburg have just three points from five games and have conceded 15 goals along the way, making PSG the heavy favorites in Austria and offering them a real chance to climb into the top 24.

🔗 Top Stories

🇯🇲 Michail Antonio update: West Ham's Michail Antonio is in stable condition after suffering a serious car accident in England on Saturday.

🩹 Pulisic injury: Christian Pulisic will miss at least two games after picking up an injury in AC Milan's loss to Atalanta on Friday.

❌ Coote fired: The PGMOL fired David Coote on Monday following an investigation into videos of him disparaging Liverpool and ex-manager Jurgen Klopp.

🇫🇷 Mbappe talks France: Kylian Mbappe said he "misses" the France national team after missing the last two international breaks.

🔴 Ashworth out: Dan Ashworth has left his post as Manchester United's sporting director after just five months, creating a new layer of uncertainty at the club.

🌴 Messi wins MVP: Lionel Messi was named MLS MVP after a strong first full season with Inter Miami.

📅 MLS schedule change?: MLS commissioner Don Garber said the league is considering a schedule change to match the European calendar more seriously than ever before.

👏 Top 2024 NWSL signings: From NWSL MVP Temwa Chawinga to league champions Barbra Banda, here's a look back at the best NWSL signings this year.

🇺🇸 Antonee Robinson's rise: Here's a look at how USMNT defender Antonee Robinson became one of the Premier League's best left backs.

💵 Best bets

UEFA Champions League: Winner

💰 THE PICK: Liverpool to win the Champions League (+450) – It felt like a foregone conclusion at the start of the season that either Manchester City or Real Madrid would win the Champions League this season, but what a difference a few months can make. Liverpool, easily Europe's most in-form team and the current league phase leaders, are now the favorites to take home the prize. They also are not the only ones ahead of City and Madrid, either – Barcelona are the oddsmakers' second choice, while Arsenal and Bayern Munich also outrank last year's champions.

💰 – It felt like a foregone conclusion at the start of the season that either Manchester City or Real Madrid would win the Champions League this season, but what a difference a few months can make. Liverpool, easily Europe's most in-form team and the current league phase leaders, are now the favorites to take home the prize. They also are not the only ones ahead of City and Madrid, either – Barcelona are the oddsmakers' second choice, while Arsenal and Bayern Munich also outrank last year's champions. UEFA Champions League: Girona vs. Liverpool, Tuesday, 12:45 p.m.

💰 THE PICK: Luis Diaz to score (+180) – Liverpool are the heavy favorites in this game as they continue their stellar first season under Arne Slot, with several players in strong form throughout the campaign so far. That list includes Luis Diaz, who already has nine goals this season across all competitions and could add another to his account with a strong showing on Tuesday.

