West Ham United striker Michail Antonio has been involved in a car accident in the Essex area and is hospitalized in stable condition, the club announced on Saturday. The club confirmed that Antonio is conscious and communicating at a central London hospital.

"West Ham United can confirm that Michail Antonio is in a stable condition following a road traffic accident this afternoon in the Essex area. Michail is conscious and communicating and is currently under close supervision at a central London hospital," West Ham said in a follow up. "At this difficult time, we kindly ask everyone to respect the privacy of Michail and his family. The Club will make no further comment this evening, but will issue a further update in due course."

The 34-year-old Jamaican international has made 14 appearances for West Ham this season, scoring one goal and assisting one more. Antonio has scored 83 goals during his 322 appearances for the club, featuring in multiple positions including as a right back. Other Premier League clubs have also sent their best wishes to Antonio in response to West Ham's statement on X.

The Hammers sit 14th in the Premier League and will face Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday at home at the London Stadium.

