All times U.S./Eastern

Friday, November 29

🇮🇹 Serie A: Cagliari vs. Hellas Verona, 2:45 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 EFL Championship: Sheffield United vs. Sunderland, 3 p.m. ➡️ CBS Sports Golazo Network

Saturday, November 30

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 EFL Championship: Preston North End vs. West Bromwich Albion, 10 a.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇮🇹 Serie A: Milan vs. Empoli, Noon ➡️ Paramount+

🇺🇸 Friendly: England WNT vs. USWNT, 12:20 p.m. ➡️ TNT

🇩🇪 Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayern Munich, 12:30 p.m. ➡️ ESPN+

🏆 Copa Libertadores: Atletico Mineiro vs. Botafogo, 3 p.m. ➡️ beIN Sports

🇺🇸 MLS: Orlando City SC vs. NYRB, 12:20 p.m. ➡️ TNT

Sunday, December 1

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 EPL: Chelsea vs. Aston Villa, 8:30 a.m. ➡️ Peacock Premium

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 EPL: Liverpool vs. Manchester City, 11 a.m. ➡️ USA Network

🇮🇹 Serie A: Fiorentina vs. Inter, Noon ➡️ Paramount+

🇫🇷 Ligue 1: Olympique de Marseille vs. AS Monaco, 2:45 p.m. ➡️ beIN Sports

💥 Crunch Liverpool vs. City clash in EPL

The Premier League's top two meet at Anfield on Sunday with leaders Liverpool hosting defending champions Manchester City who are in an awful run of form. Pep Guardiola desperately needs a result to stabilize the Citizens after an inexplicable collapse from 3-0 up against Feyenoord in the UEFA Champions League in midweek to finish 3-3. Arne Slot has just seen his side beat Real Madrid in Europe and this is a golden chance for the Merseysiders to potentially deal City a fatal blow in the title race as December arrives.

Pep is under pressure as City continue to struggle but it is not pressure in terms of his future as he just extended his contract for two more years -- it is the pressure created by a career low losing streak which is something the Catalan tactician has never really had to worry about in any of his postings. The EPL titleholders have lost three times already in the English topflight and are eight points behind Liverpool coming into this one having been thrashed 4-0 at home by Tottenham Hotspur before that galling midweek draw with Feyenoord.

How to watch

Date: Sunday, December 1 | Time: 11 a.m. ET

Sunday, December 1 | 11 a.m. ET Location: Anfield - Liverpool, England

Anfield - Liverpool, England Watch: USA Network and Telemundo

The home side have won 10 games and lost just once so far and even a loss would keep Slot's men five points ahead of City while an 11-point gap in the event of a win would feel unassailable given the Merseysiders' form across all competitions. Two points clear in the UCL league phase and an eight-point cushion in the EPL underlines that the Reds are Europe's form team at present. They can also call upon the strong home support of the Anfield faithful with Real the latest team to lose there after Bayer Leverkusen, Aston Villa, Brighton and Hove Albion and Chelsea.

Nottingham Forest did manage to beat Liverpool on home turf earlier in the campaign but that looks increasingly like an anomaly but one which means that Slot cannot afford to take any chances of letting City back into the mix by dropping points here. Can Guardiola inspire a fightback here? Even if he does, the real question is how many -- if any -- points could the Reds drop if their form suffers? Surely it cannot be worse than City's current malaise which might continue beyond this game given their freefall in form on the field of late.

🇺🇸 USWNT back in action

The end of 2024 is arriving for the U.S. Women's National Team and it will come in Europe with the Stars and Stripes closing out the year with friendlies against England and the Netherlands. Emma Hayes' side will face their toughest challenges since winning Olympic gold back in August, but with many different faces given that Olympic standouts Trinity Rodman, Sophia Smith and Mallory Swanson have been left behind in order to try out new players and tactics. In the group, 10 players have 10 caps or less while many are yet to even hit the 30-cap mark internationally, so this international break is very much geared towards experimentation and player development.

"Of course, we are coming to win at the weekend, but it is not my overarching goal," said Hayes in London. "I want to win the World Cup. I am not going to put out a completely experimental team. There have to be connections and relationships but I also want to give opportunities so getting that balance in these two games is critical because there is going to come a moment. I want a player who has got one or two caps to experience what it is like to play in front of 80,000 people and it feels a bit hostile and a little bit cold."

It will also be a farewell appearance for goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher who announced on Monday that she will retire from the national team following the game against the Netherlands. The longtime USWNT shot stopper will likely feature heavily before exiting ahead of the 2027 Women's World Cup cycle officially beginning which will spark a scramble for her role. Pardeep Cattry explains more on what her departure means for the next generation of American talent.

Cattry on Naeher: "It will be a fitting tribute for Naeher, who was the last member of the 2015 World Cup-winning team that was still in the USWNT's player pool and is one of only seven players from that roster who has not retired. Though she was Hope Solo's backup nine years ago, she soon became the first choice in the spot and quietly became one of the team's most consistent performers for the better part of a decade. She was one of a handful of players who took part in the USWNT's 2019 World Cup win and their gold medal win at the Paris Olympics over the summer, playing a key role in both competitions.



"It is currently unclear who Naeher's successor might be, though Hayes is making sure she has not limited her options. NWSL-based goalkeepers Casey Murphy, Jane Campbell and Aubrey Kingsbury – all of whom have years of experience in national team camps – were left at home for the final international break of the year, with Utah Royals' Mandy Haught and Manchester United's Phallon Tullis-Joyce making the trip instead. Haught earned her first cap last month while Tullis-Joyce is one of two players who could make her debut in the next week, giving Hayes much food for thought as she starts to figure out who will be the USWNT's next starting goalkeeper."

💵 Best Bet

Copa Libertadores: Atletico Mineiro vs. Botafogo, Saturday, 3 p.m. ET

💰 THE PICK: Under 0.5 goals (+550) -- Atletico Mineiro and Botafogo meet for a fourth all-Brazilian Copa Libertadores final in five years this Saturday at Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires. Mineiro ousted River Plate with a semifinal win over the Argentines while Fogo took out Penarol to get here. Gabriel Milito's side base their success on defense with a potential second South American title on the line. Two goals conceded and three consecutive clean sheets is impressive although they are winless since late October's goalless draw with River Plate. Milito has not seen his team win away from home in Libertadores this year but they are unbeaten in three away games although Mineiro have not beaten Brazilian opponents in the knockout round of Libertadores since 2013. Artur Jorge's Botafogo got here with a series of narrow wins including edging out Palmeiras and Sao Paulo before the semifinal thumping of Penarol to book a place in the final for the first time in club history. Although Fogo have not won away in the knockout phase, the Rio outfit are unbeaten across five straight game in all competitions. With just two goals conceded in that time, O Glorioso are unbeaten in 19 against Brazilian sides with just one goal conceded in their last five meetings with Mineiro for just one loss. Do not expect many -- if any -- goals over the 90.

