San Diego FC's roster build continues with selecting UC Santa Barbra midfielder Manu Duah first overall in the MLS SuperDraft. As an expansion team who will become the 30th team in the league, San Diego was awarded the first overall pick in the draft using it to bolster their growing midfield with the Generation Adidas product. 

Duah will join Alex Mighten, Anibal Godoy and Jeppe Tverskov as the midfielders currently under contract for Mikey Varas' team, but with the offseason underway and more picks to come in the draft, that will continue to grow before San Diego takes the pitch for the first time facing the Los Angeles Galaxy on Sunday, Feb. 23.

"First and foremost Manu fits the profile of the club," Varas said. "He's a high talent young player with amazing character and value. He's a mix between a ball ball-playing midfielder and a number six who is able to help us implement our style of play in terms of taking initiative with the ball but he's also got a tremendous growth mindset and a winning mentality."

Last season Duah started 14 matches, also netting his first college assist. A Ghana native, he joins Christian Ramirez, Michael Boxtall and Emmanuel Boateng as UCSB players currently in Major League soccer. Also spending time in MLS Next for Santa Barbara Soccer Club, Duah helped them reach the MLS Next Cup playoffs in the U19 age group. Modeling his game after Sergio Busquets, Duah wants to help his teams control the tempo of the match and he could have a chance to face his idol depending on how the schedule shakes out in cup competitions or the playoffs.

It will be a step up for the 19-year-old coming to Major Leauge Soccer but this is where San Diego's youth focused approach comes in. As part of the Right to Dream network, San Diego FC is all about helping young players who have the tools to succeed reach their potential and that's where Duah is in a great place to thrive.

Varas notes that it is a step up from college to performing at the pro ranks but that he won't, "limit anyone's story." San Diego's philosophy is to look to win with young players and by giving them support and that's just what will happen with Duah.

San Diego also have raised their spending power making a trade with Charlotte FC to send the ninth overall pick in the draft away for the 17th overall pick and $100 thousand in General Allocation Money. That 17th overall pick became yet another trade to move down in the draft. San Diego collected another $75 thousand in GAM and the 24th overall pick by swapping with New York City FC.

GAM has many uses such as buying down a player's cap charge including buying a designated player below a certain threshold to open the slot for a new one. It can be used to buy down a transfer fee, sign homegrown players or be traded to other clubs. With San Diego's needs in multiple areas of the pitch, these trades will be important moving forward. 

First round picks

PickClubPlayerPositionSchool/Club

1

San Diego

Manu Duah

Midfielder

University of California Santa Barbara (Generation adidas Class)

2

San Jose

Max Floriani

Defender

Saint Louis University

3

Chicago

Dean Boltz

Forward

University of Wisconsin (Generation adidas Class)

4

Colorado

(from SKC)

Alex Harris

Forward

Cornell University (Generation adidas Class)

5

San Jose

(from NE)

Reid Roberts

Defender

University of San Francisco

6

Colorado

(from NSH)

Matthew Senanou

Defender

Xavier University

7

St. Louis

Emil Jaaskalainen

Forward

University of Akron

8

Kansas City

(from COL; from PHI)

Jansen Miller

Defender

Indiana University

9

Charlotte

(from SD; from TOR)

Mikah Thomas

Defender

University of Connecticut

10

D.C. United

Hakim Karamoko

Forward

North Carolina State University

11

Dallas

Enzo Newman

Defender

Oregon State University

12

Colorado

(from ATX)

Efetobo Aror

Midfielder

University of Portland

13

Montréal

Michael Adedokun

Forward

Ohio State University

14

Portland

Ian Smith

Defender

University of Denver

15

Vancouver

Tate Johnson

Defender

University of North Carolina Chapel Hill (Generation adidas Class)

16

Colorado

Sydney Wathuta

Forward

University of Vermont

17

New York City

(from SD; from CLT)

Max Murray

Defender

University of Vermont

18

New England

(from HOU)

Donovan Parisian

Goalkeeper

University of San Diego 

19

Salt Lake

Jesus Barea

Forward

Missouri State University 

20

LA

(from CIN)

Jason Bucknor

Defender

University of Michigan

21

Salt Lake

(from CLB)

Max Kerkvliet

Goalkeeper

University of Connecticut

22

LAFC

(from MIA)

Alec Hughes

Forward

University of Massachusetts

23

Toronto

(from D.C.;

from ATL)

Reid Fisher

Defender

San Diego State University

24

San Diego

(from NYC)

Ian Pilcher

Defender

University of North Carolina Charlotte

25

Minnesota

Roman Torres

Midfielder

Creighton University

26

*Colorado

(from VAN; from LAFC)

Joshua Copeland

Forward

University of Detroit Mercy

27

Orlando

Joran Gerbet

Midfielder

Clemson University

28

Seattle

Ryan Baer

Midfielder

West Virginia University 

29

RSL

(from RBNY)

Lineker Rodrigues Dos Santos

Forward

Marshall University

30

RSL

(from LA)

Sergi Solans

Forward

Oregon State University