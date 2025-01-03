Happy New Year! With some of the first games of 2025 being played and the winter transfer window now open, things are starting to pick up again except for in England where there were games all the way through the festive period. This is Jonathan Johnson bringing you everything that you need ahead of this weekend.

📺 Footy Fix

All times U.S./Eastern

Friday, January 3

🇮🇹 Supercoppa Italiana: Juventus vs. Milan, 2 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇪🇸 La Liga: Valencia vs. Real Madrid, 3 p.m. ➡️ ESPN Deportes

Saturday, January 4

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 EFL Championship: Blackburn Rovers vs. Burnley, 7:30 a.m. ➡️ CBS Sports Golazo Network

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 EFL League One: Wrexham vs. Peterborough United, 10 a.m. ➡️ CBS Sports Golazo Network

🇮🇹 Serie A: Fiorentina vs. Napoli, 12 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 EPL: Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Arsenal, 12:30 p.m. ➡️ NBC

Sunday, January 5

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 EFL Championship: Sunderland vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m. ➡️ CBS Sports Golazo Network

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 EPL: Liverpool vs. Manchester United, 11:30 a.m. ➡️ NBC

🇫🇷 Trophee des Champions: PSG vs. Monaco, 11:30 a.m. ➡️ beIN Sports

🇮🇹 Serie A: Roma vs. Lazio, 2:45 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

⚽ The Forward Line

✍️ January transfer window opens

Getty Images

Th 2025 January transfer window is now open and the winter window could be vital for clubs chasing both trophies but also survival in their respective leagues. Soccer clubs across Europe can sign free agents after this month's deadline as long as they are not contracted elsewhere. However, January is generally reserved for clubs doing business buying and selling players so keep an eye on clubs aiming to make a splash at a time when big fees can change hands depending on the level of jeopardy the clubs involved are facing.

Some big names are swimming around in free agency and could join a new club anytime but the winter window is generally the moment that players eyeing a move will try to find themselves a new club. Paul Pogba, Sergio Ramos, Keylor Navas, Serge Aurier, Dele Alli, Layvin Kurzawa and Rafinha are just some of the players currently unattached and looking to rebound. However, it is also the moment for players on expiring contracts to start discussions with potential suitors regarding summer moves and there is no shortage of big names who could be on the move in six months' time. Liverpool trio Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk are into their final few months at Anfield although they could all still extend with the Reds while there is also Canadian star pair Alphonso Davies and Jonathan David, Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich and Leroy Sane as well as Tottenham Hotspur's Heung-min Son to keep tabs on.

As for the main dates, most eyes will be on the English Premier League and the EPL transfer window reopened on Wednesday, Jan. 1 and runs until Monday, Feb. 3 at 6 p.m. ET. Although Jan. 31 is a Friday, all of the top European leagues agreed to extend the deadline until the start of the following week to ensure that a maximum of deals can ben done without administrative hassle. The Italian Serie A window reopened just yesterday on Thursday, Jan. 2 and runs until it closes on Monday, Feb. 3, at 2 p.m. ET while LaLiga's Spanish window is active until 6 p.m. ET on Monday, Feb. 3 having also opened on Thursday. Things are slightly more relaxed in Germany where the winter break is more substantial than many rival European leagues and the Bundesliga window opened this Wednesday and closes at midday ET on Monday, Feb. 3. Ligue 1 in France also opened its doors on Wednesday and Ligue 1 clubs -- who are usually busier than most in any given transfer period -- will have until Monday, Feb. 3 at 5 p.m. ET.

🔗 Midfield Link Play

🇺🇸 Pulisic to return in Supercoppa?

Getty Images

It was a tough end of December for Milan as the Italian giants parted ways with head coach Paulo Fonseca and replaced him with ex-FC Porto boss Sergio Conceicao. The Portuguese tactician is set to debut this Friday against Juventus Italian Supercup semifinals and U.S. men's national team star Christian Pulisic could make his return in the game. The American star appears to be fit and ready to feature once more after recent calf and ankle problems this past month or so. Pulisic has been a key performer so far this season and has weighed in with five goals and four assists in Serie A as well as three UEFA Champions League goals. U.S. teammate Yunus Musah could also be fit to play for Milan while Timothy Weah and Weston McKennie are both on the Juventus side which could mean four U.S. players possibly be on the field at the same time. Of major interest to Francesco Porzio is whether or not Pulisic's role and importance changes under new boss Conceicao.

Porzio: "USMNT star Christian Pulisic, who has been recovering from a calf injury, is set to be coached by his third manager in the last six months at the club, though it remains to be seen if Conceicao will affect the way Pulisic plays. The American winger, despite the issues that affected the Rossoneri's roster in this first part of the season and the negative environment that surrounded the team under Paulo Fonseca's management, was the best player of the season so far before he got injured. Pulisic, up to now, has scored eight goals in all competitions, and also provided five assists so far. Conceicao is unlikely to drastically change the tactical system used by Fonseca in this first part of the 2024-25 season, as the Portuguese manager recently shifted from the 4-3-3 to the 4-4-2. Pulisic won't have an issue adapting to the tactical ideas of his new Portuguese coach, who despite playing with a similar tactical system to his predecessor, has an opposite idea of how his team should play."

This Super Cup also sees Conceicao up against his son Francisco, but the 50-year-old boss is banking on coming out on top to advance to the final to face Milan rivals Inter who already booked their place in Monday's final with a win over Atalanta on Thursday. "I just have a cold and I have had a fever these days -- if you see my eyes are a little shiny it is because of that," he said pregame. "At home, I am his father, but here, my son will be my opponent and he will think the same way. I want to beat him as he wants to beat me. I hope I do not make him happy."

🔗 Top Stories

💥 Old Firm pasting: Rangers inflict a 3-0 thrashing on Celtic in devastating Old Firm display to relaunch SPL hopes but is one commanding win at Ibrox enough to reignite the Scottish Premiership title race?

🔁 USMNT transfers: Who has moved, who could or should move, grades as Mauricio Pochettino eyes January camp -- here's what to know about Americans in the transfer window.

🏆 Inter advance: Inter continue to overcome Lautaro Martinez's attacking woes and advance to Supercoppa Italiana final as the Nerazzurri managed to beat Atalanta 2-0 in the semifinals as the Argentine continues to struggle.

👀 Serie A transfer stories to watch: Mario Balotelli on the outs at Genoa while Napoli and AS Roma eye moves -- the Serie A transfer window is now officially open, so what can we expect?

💰 The Back Line

💵 Best Bet

EPL: Spurs vs. Newcastle, Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET

💰 THE PICK: Draw and both to score (+330) -- Spurs need a win at home to Newcastle this weekend alleviate some of the pressure on manager Ange Postecoglou as 2025 gets underway. Tottenham drew with Wolves in their final EPL game of 2024 while the Magpies brushed off struggling Manchester United. Since thrashing Southampton in mid-December, the Londoners have just one point from nine across games against Liverpool, Forest and Wolverhampton which has put Postecoglou in the firing line. The EFL Cup semifinals against the Reds could decide his future but he needs to end a run of five games without a win at home first. Eddie Howe's side are now looking like top four candidates after strong run of Christmas form which included wins over Forest, Leicester, Villa and Ipswich before United. After three clean sheets from their first 15 Premier League games, Newcastle have four shutouts from their last four wins. One of Tottenham's bogey sides, the Magpies have beaten Spurs in four of their last five EPL games so a score draw would be considered quite positive all things told and it could also return a decent sum.

