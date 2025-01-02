It was a challenging start to the 2024-25 season for Inter striker Lautaro Martinez, who only scored one goal in the last 10 games played in all competitions. Despite scoring in the last Serie A away game against Cagliari, the Argentinian striker is not delivering as he did over the past seasons, but Inter are not affected so far by his disappointing goal record.

The Nerazzurri won 2-0 against Atalanta in the Supercoppa Italiana semifinal and advanced to the final for the fourth year in a row thanks to the two goals of Denzel Dumfries scored in the second half of the match against Gian Piero Gasperini's side. Inter will face the winner of the tie between AC Milan and Juventus in the final of the Supercoppa that will take place on Monday.

The 2024-25 season of Lautaro started off with the Argentinian striker coming back from his holidays beforehand due to some injuries that affected the Nerazzurri's pre-season ahead of the start of the Italian Serie A. Lautaro, as captain of the team, decided to come back few days before but didn't have a proper pre-season with the rest of the team. Less than two weeks after, he played 86 minutes of the opening Serie A game against Genoa. All of this came after playing extensive minutes over the summer as Argentina won back-to-back Copa America crowns, with Lautaro scoring the winner against Colombia in the final.

We had to wait until Sept. 28 to see Lautaro scoring his first goal of the season, a brace against Udinese, few days before scoring his first and only goal so far in the UEFA Champions League's campaign against Crvena zvezda at San Siro. Up till now, Martinez only scored seven goals in all competitions.

While the Argentinian struggled to repeat the numbers of the past season that led him to end up seventh in the 2024 Ballon d'Or rankings, Inter striker Marcus Thuram is having an incredible year and scored 12 Serie A goals so far, while both Marko Arnautovic and Mehdi Taremi still haven't scored any goals in the league. Inter are having issues in terms of goals scored by the other strikers, but their numbers are not affecting the performances of the team.

Inter are in the final of the Supercoppa Italiana, in the top eight of the Champions League, advanced to the quarterfinals of the Coppa Italia and are currently third in Serie A, one point behind the leaders (Atalanta and Napoli) but also with one game in hand. Only eight players scored more than one goal this season, excluding the two main starting strikers. It means that the side coached by Simone Inzaghi is working perfectly despite some real attacking issues thanks to players that knows what to do in every moment.

This is the fourth year under Inzaghi, and despite winning one Scudetto, two Coppa Italia, three Supercoppa Italiana and reaching the 2023 Champions League final in three years, it looks like this team has still room for improvement and this can be another exciting season for the Nerazzurri fans. If things are working without the goals of their main striker, it can get better when Lautaro returns to form with trophies in sight.