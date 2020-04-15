U.S. Soccer shuts down development academy; MLS forms new youth program

U.S. Soccer announced on Wednesday that it is closing down the development academy of the federation due to the financial impact of the coronavirus. The shutdown is effective immediately. The academy, which started in 2007, helped develop players from the U13 level up to U19 through a league that consisted of 149 total clubs within geographically based divisions throughout the United States.

Here's part of the statement from U.S. Soccer:

It is with profound disappointment that we have made the determination to end the operation of the U.S. Soccer Development Academy, effective immediately. This was an incredibly difficult decision to make, but the extraordinary and unanticipated circumstances around the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in a financial situation that does not allow for the continuation of the Development Academy program into the future. We know that suddenly discontinuing a program that has been with U.S. Soccer for many years is shocking, but these unprecedented times required acting now. We are proud of the tremendous amount of hard work and dedication that everyone involved has contributed to the Development Academy clubs throughout the years for the benefit of thousands of young players. A sincere thanks goes to all of you at the grassroots level where the most important work is done. We are grateful.

Major League Soccer announced earlier in the day that it is launching a new youth competition to provide year-round high-level matches for MLS club academies teams and non-MLS academy teams.

This news from USSF is a blow to the youth soccer scene in the United States and the USSF's commitment to helping develop players, but it's also not all that surprising considering the financial impact of the virus with play stopped all over the U.S. and the world. USSF has also began laying off employees due to financial issues stemming from the coronavirus pandemic, according to Paul Tenorio of The Athletic.

The academy was a way local clubs could grow by facing top regional competition, and numerous prominent U.S. men's national team players participated in the development academy over the years ,including Christian Pulisic, Josh Sargent, DeAndre Yedlin, Gyasi Zardes and Aaron Long.